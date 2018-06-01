‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Revealed, More Details at E3

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” the next game in the long-lived action adventure game that puts players in the shoes of a member of an ancient order of assassins, will be shown at E3, Ubisoft announced Thursday night.

The announcement was made on Twitter along with a five-second video showing what appears to be a Spartan soldier kicking a Spartan officer from a mountaintop. (Spartan officers’ horsehair crest runs side to side, not front to back.)

The announcement comes hours after gaming site JeuxVideo posted a keychain showing the same logo and name for the now-verified “Assassin’s Creed game.” The keychain itself is of the Spartan helmet.

The timing of the peak of the Spartan era, which peaked around the 6th to 4th Century BCE, doesn’t exactly fit with rumors that the game will be a sequel to the ancient Egyptian “Assassin’s Creed Origins,” which occurred during the 1st Century BCE.

The name of the game seems to reference the Homeric poem “The Odyssey,” which tells the story of Odysseus’ tumultuous voyage home to Ithica following the fall of Troy. But, there is also mention of many others in the book, including some of those returning from the Trojan War, which occurred around the 12th Century BCE, by way of Egypt.

We’re sure to learn more during E3.