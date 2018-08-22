You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sorry ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Fans– No New Entry in 2019

CREDIT: Ubisoft

Ubisoft will forego adding a new game to its “Assassin’s Creed” franchise next year in favor of adding more content to 2018’s “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” according to CEO Yves Guillemot.

“On ‘Assassin’s,’ we had a game [in 2018] and we have one this year, but we are not going to have a full-fledged ‘Assassin’ next year. It’s just because the team were working separately, so we have two games now, one year after the other. But next year you’re not going to have a fully fledged one.” Guillemot said in an interview with Gamespot at Gamescom.

Guillemot further clarified that there will be no spin-off or anything of that sort. Rather, Ubisoft will add content to “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” which launches this fall.

“The team really want to give, on a regular basis, some new possibilities for play, so when you get [“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey”] this year, you’re going to get in for a couple of years, actually,” Guillemot said.

As for what new content could be coming next year to the not-yet-released title, it’s a little early to speculate. However, rumor has it that Ubisoft has an “Atlantis-themed expansion” in the works, according to Eurogamer.

Playing as a Spartan mercenary, “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” will place more emphasis on player choice than previous installments, an enticing feature for the setting of ancient Greece. Check out more on the upcoming title in Variety’s hands-on preview from the extensive E3 2018 demo to get ready for its Oct. 5 release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

More Gaming

