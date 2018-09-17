New ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Board Game Features New Story With Familiar Character Cameos

“Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice” is a new board game based on the popular Ubisoft franchise from Montreal studio Triton Noir.

Triton Noir, which leapt onto the scene with its World War II-themed stealth action adventure “V-Commandos,” is working on a much more extensive adaptation of the popular game series. “Brotherhood of Venice” will take players to the year 1509, where they’ll play through a 20-hour campaign based on the “untold stories of the Venetian Brotherhood.” It’ll take place during the Renaissance, which puts it between “Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood” and “Assassin’s Creed Revelations.”

As such, there will be cameos from characters such as Ezio Auditore da Firenze, Leonardo da Vinci, and Lucrezia Borgia, though the board game will follow a completely new story. Four new characters will be added to the mix, including Alessandra, the first to be revealed as seen above.

Characters and events will be represented by “dozens” of miniatures of allies, enemies, guards, and a selection of other integral pieces. Previously, “V-Commandos” opted for tokens, so it’s clear that Triton Noir is working to make this a much more impressive spread, likely given the game series’ pedigree and popularity.

The game can be played with one to three players working together against an AI-controlled opponent, and will feature “a lot” of melee combat, according to Triton Noir founder and ex-game developer Thibaud de la Touanne. It will be comprised of 20 memory-based scenarios with missions that take around 45 minutes to complete. They must be played in order as well.

“Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice” is aiming for a Nov. 13 Kickstarter debut after spending 18 months in active development.