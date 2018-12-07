Action-RPG ‘Ashen’ Coming to Epic Games Store And Xbox One

A44’s action role-playing game “Ashen” is now available on the brand-new Epic Games Store and Xbox One, publisher Annapurna Interactive revealed in a surprise announcement at The Game Awards on Thursday.

“Ashen” is a co-operative game about a wanderer searching for a new home. At its core, it’s about relationships, according to its Steam description. Just like in Thatgamecompany’s 2012 indie adventure “Journey,” players will occasionally encounter each other in “Ashen’s” massive open world, and they can decide to work together or simply ignore each other.

The game draws some inspiration from From Software’s “Souls” series as well. It uses a stamina-based combat system that seems to favor a slower, more thoughtful approach. Enemies are quite dangerous, and each confrontation can be potentially dire. Players can find unique weapons and equipment on their journeys that allow them to develop their own play styles, but A44 said knowledge of the land and patience are as valuable as any weapon in “Ashen’s” brutal world.

“Ashen” costs $40 on both the Microsoft Store and the Epic Games Store. Epic Games announced on Tuesday it’s starting its own digital storefront for computer games. It will have a curated selection of PC and Mac titles and it will also give developers 88% of the revenues from sales. Epic’s 12% cut will replace the royalties it usually collects from games made with its Unreal Engine.

Additionally, Annapurna Interactive announced during The Game Awards that “Journey” and “Outer Wilds,” an open world mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless loop, are also coming to the Epic Games Store at launch. “Donut County,” a story-based physics puzzle game that won over many hearts this year, is coming to Xbox One on Dec. 18.

