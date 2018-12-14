×
'Artifact' Gets Its First Major Update

CREDIT: Valve

The first major update for Valve’s collectible card game “Artifact” is now out, bringing two new decks, leaderboards, colorblind support, a chat wheel, and more.

Update 1.1 introduces the mono black Dark Aggro deck and the mono blue Death From Above deck to “Artifact’s” The Call to Arms event, the first set of cards released alongside the game’s launch. A Random Mode has been added for players who have mastered their Call to Arms decks, presenting users queuing for the match with a random Call-to-Arms pre-con deck.

The update also brings with it a new Bot Challenge Gauntlet, pitting player against AI in a series of increasingly tough decks.

“As you defeat the AI, you will unlock new decks for you to face (24 total, with more to come in the future),” according to the “Artifact” website. “The variety of opposing decks not only keeps bot matches fresh, it helps you test your deck to see how consistently it will perform under a variety of circumstances. Selectable difficulty levels allow you to test yourself even further.”

“Artifact” players can now interact with the introduction of new user chat options. “Each hero and summoned creep now features fully voiced lines of dialogue for you to control,” the patch notes read. “Simply mouse over a hero or creep in play, and hit the “Y” button to bring up a wheel of dialogue options. Want a deeper conversation? Send custom messages through your cards or invite your opponent to a traditional Steam Chat.”

“Artifact” lanched on Steam on Nov. 28 for PC, Mac, and Linux. ““Artifact” looks like little more than a “Hearthstone” knock-off, which is ironic seeing as the game is set in the universe of “Dota 2,”(itself a mod of another of Blizzard’s titles: “Warcraft III”),” reads Variety’s review. “And yet, like “Dota,” “Artifact” does far more than simply copy the model provided by its inspirational ancestor. Valve’s game brings new mechanics and an exceptional amount of depth to bear on what was already an immensely popular concept, transforming a quick and casual game format into what might just become a bonafide strategy game phenomenon.”

Full patch notes can be found here.

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

