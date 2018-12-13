×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Valve’s ‘Artifact’ Sees Massive Player Drop

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Valve

The concurrent player count for “Artifact,” Valve’s compelling, though questionably costly collectible card game, seems to have bottomed out well below its more than 60,000-player launch count just two weeks ago, according to Steam Charts.

The game, which launched on Nov. 28, peaked at 60,740 players the next day, and then began stepping down from that number in waves. The concurrent high a week after release was already down to less than half that peak, at 28, 446 and as of this writing on Thursday, “Artifact” has a little less than 10,000 people playing.

The game received mixed reviews on Steam, with most of the negativity focused on the way developer Valve charges for items and ranked matches in the game. In our “Artifact” review, Megan Condis also pointed to the in-game economy as a major hurdle for its success.

“‘Artifact’ is an immensely deep game with tons of replay value, but one question still looms large over the entire enterprise: how much will it all cost?” she wrote.  “While there is easily enough content available in the base version of the game to make it worth the initial investment, some might ultimately decide that the cost of building a competitive constructed deck is too steep or find the mechanism of monetization off-putting. It will be interesting to see how the in-game economy evolves in the coming months and whether it will shift the way players make this fundamental calculation.”

The game hasn’t received a major update since Nov. 30.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Gaming

  • Valve's 'Artifact' Sees Massive Player Drop

    Valve's 'Artifact' Sees Massive Player Drop

    The concurrent player count for “Artifact,” Valve’s compelling, though questionably costly collectible card game, seems to have bottomed out well below its more than 60,000-player launch count just two weeks ago, according to Steam Charts. The game, which launched on Nov. 28, peaked at 60,740 players the next day, and then began stepping down from [...]

  • Former Legendary Entertainment EVP Joins Gaming

    Former Legendary Entertainment EVP Joins Gaming Company Wonder

    Former Legendary Entertainment EVP Matthieu Coppet has joined gaming startup Wonder as its new Chief Strategy Officer. Coppet previously spent 10 years as the Global Media Strategist at UBS working on forward-looking trends and strategies for the entertainment industry in general. “I remember the feeling when I joined Legendary, and the opportunity to build a [...]

  • Reggie Fils-Aime: Nintendo Switch Games Performing

    Reggie Fils-Aime: Nintendo Switch Games Performing at ‘Historic Levels’

    Software sales for the Nintendo Switch are performing at “historic levels” with the release of the company’s fall lineup, Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aime told Forbes, citing “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!,” “Let’s Go, Eevee!” and “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” as well as a big boost from holiday sales as the reason behind [...]

  • PlayStation Store Kicks Off Five Weeks

    PlayStation Store Kicks Off Five Weeks of Savings Sale

    The PlayStation Store’s Holiday Sale is hosting five weeks of special deals on PlayStation titles running through the new year. PlayStation owners can now peruse a lengthy lineup of games going on sale for the holidays, like “Hitman 2,” the “Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle,” “Grand Theft Auto V,” and a smattering of others. [...]

  • Dallas Fuel to Host Overwatch League's

    Dallas Fuel to Host Overwatch League's First Home Games

    The Dallas Fuel will be the first Overwatch League team to host home games during the 2019 season, the Overwatch League announced on Wednesday. It will be the first time in the esports organization’s history that regular season matches will be played anywhere other than the Blizzard Arena in Los Angeles. Dallas Fuel’s first-ever home [...]

  • Epic Games to Offer Cross-Platform Game

    Epic Games Giving Away 'Fortnite's' Cross-Platform Services to Devs

    Epic Games is launching a large set of cross-platform game services throughout 2019 for other developers to use for free, it announced in a blog post on Wednesday. It originally built the services for its popular battle royale title “Fortnite,” which has over 200 million players across seven platforms. They will be operated in a [...]

  • Starbreeze To Focus on 'Core Business'

    Starbreeze To Focus on 'Core Business' Following Reconstruction

    Troubled company Starbreeze AB said on Wednesday it wants to concentrate its operational and financial resources on its core business: internal game development and publishing. ”We’re now focusing the business towards a portfolio consisting of a mix of internally developed games and publishing titles. We are humble for the task at hand, but our aim [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad