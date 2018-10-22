You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Valve Delays, Shortens Beta Test of Virtual Card Game ‘Artifact’

The beta test for Valve’s virtual card game “Artifact” – originally slated for this month – now won’t happen until November.

Players who already redeemed their beta keys recently received emails informing them that the beta now won’t start until Nov. 19, 2018. This means they get just nine days of play time before the game is scheduled to release on Nov. 28.

“You are receiving this email as an attendee of The International Dota 2 Tournament or someone who has registered an Artifact beta key,” according to the email. “We have added Artifact to your account but we have a bit more work to do before letting everyone in. Right now we’re planning for that to happen on November 19. The public release date will still be November 28.”

While Valve didn’t detail the delay formally by way of any of its social media channels, PC Gamer noticed that previous references to “Artifact’s” beta that had once been included in its Twitter bio have been removed.

“Artifact” is scheduled to release on Nov. 28 on PC, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS and costs $20. Valve said it plans to support the game as a service via expansions, competitive events, and new features. It’s designed by Richard Garfield, the man who created the popular, long-running collectible card games “Magic: The Gathering” and “Netrunner”.

