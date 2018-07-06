ArenaNet Fires Two ‘Guild Wars 2’ Writers Over Twitter Spat With YouTuber

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ArenaNet

Guild Wars” developer ArenaNet fired two of its writers after a public argument with a YouTuber on Twitter, the company said this week.

“Recently two of our employees failed to uphold our standards of communicating with players. Their attacks on the community were unacceptable. As a result, they’re no longer with the company,” ArenaNet co-founder and president Mike O’Brien said on the “Guild Wars 2” forum on Thursday.

“I want to be clear that the statements they made do not reflect the views of ArenaNet at all,” he added. “As a company we always strive to have a collaborative relationship with the ‘Guild Wars’ community. We value your input. We make this game for you.”

The spat began on July 3 when a “Guild Wars” YouTuber called Deroir responded to a Twitter thread by ArenaNet writer Jessica Price about crafting dialogue for playable characters in a massively multiplayer online game. Deroir disagreed with Price and offered his own opinions on how it should be done.

Price’s reaction to this criticism seems to be what led to her firing, along with the firing of another ArenaNet writer named Peter Fries, who defended her on Twitter.

“Thanks for trying to tell me what we do internally, my dude 9_9,” Price tweeted on July 4.

“Today in being a female game dev: Allow me- — a person who does not work with you — explain to you how you do your job,” she added. “Like, the next rando asshat who attempts to explain the concept of branching dialogue to me — as if, you know, having worked in game narrative for a fucking DECADE, I have never heard of it — is getting instablocked. PSA.”

Fries jumped in at this point to defend his coworker. “Here’s a bit of insight that I legitimately hope he [Deroir] reflects on: she never asked for his feedback,” he said. (The tweet has since been deleted, but here’s a cached version.) “These are our private social media accounts — imagine you’re an astronomer and you start sharing some things you’ve learned in the last few months since you began a research project observing Saturn, only to have observation techniques explained to you by a layman.”

When one Twitter user said he was being “embarrassing,” Fries added, “Today is a national holiday. It is our day off, after working hard for months on our most recent content release. If I’m being embarrassing and unprofessional, it’s because I’m enjoying a beverage in the sun in my backyard and this nonsense is being directed at someone I respect. Jessica is great at her job and deserves to be treated with respect, was the gist of what I was reacting to.”

“Since we’ve got a lot of hurt manfeels today, lemme make something clear: this is my feed. I’m not on the clock here. I’m not your emotional courtesan just because I’m a dev. Don’t expect me to pretend to like you here,” Price said later that day. “The attempts of fans to exert ownership over our personal lives and times are something I am hardcore about stopping. You don’t own me, and I don’t owe you.”

In the midst of all this, Deroir commented, “In a world where discussions should be encouraged, and not belittled, yet the opposite becomes reality, I’ve apparently found myself in the midst of a war I never intended to partake in. Disappointed. That’s all. #IAmAFeminist.”

Variety has reached out to ArenaNet for comment. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

Popular on Variety

  • Anna Paquin

    'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Talks Love of Independent Filmmaking

  • Barry Levinson

    Barry Levinson on the Newfound Popularity of His Robin Williams-Starrer ‘Toys’

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

More Gaming

  • ArenaNet Fires 'Guild Wars 2' Writers

    ArenaNet Fires Two 'Guild Wars 2' Writers Over Twitter Spat With YouTuber

    “Guild Wars” developer ArenaNet fired two of its writers after a public argument with a YouTuber on Twitter, the company said this week. “Recently two of our employees failed to uphold our standards of communicating with players. Their attacks on the community were unacceptable. As a result, they’re no longer with the company,” ArenaNet co-founder […]

  • Goldman Sachs-Backed Game Cloner Brags About

    Goldman Sachs-Backed Game Cloner Brags About App Store Manipulation

    “Guild Wars” developer ArenaNet fired two of its writers after a public argument with a YouTuber on Twitter, the company said this week. “Recently two of our employees failed to uphold our standards of communicating with players. Their attacks on the community were unacceptable. As a result, they’re no longer with the company,” ArenaNet co-founder […]

  • "Skullgirls" Coming to Switch

    'Skullgirls 2nd Encore' Coming to Switch

    “Guild Wars” developer ArenaNet fired two of its writers after a public argument with a YouTuber on Twitter, the company said this week. “Recently two of our employees failed to uphold our standards of communicating with players. Their attacks on the community were unacceptable. As a result, they’re no longer with the company,” ArenaNet co-founder […]

  • ‘Conan Exiles’ Becomes Developer Funcom’s Fastest-Selling

    ‘Conan Exiles’ Becomes Developer Funcom’s Biggest, Fastest-Selling Game Ever

    “Guild Wars” developer ArenaNet fired two of its writers after a public argument with a YouTuber on Twitter, the company said this week. “Recently two of our employees failed to uphold our standards of communicating with players. Their attacks on the community were unacceptable. As a result, they’re no longer with the company,” ArenaNet co-founder […]

  • ‘Old School RuneScape’ Beta Launches for

    ‘Old School RuneScape’ Beta Launches for Android Devices Today

    “Guild Wars” developer ArenaNet fired two of its writers after a public argument with a YouTuber on Twitter, the company said this week. “Recently two of our employees failed to uphold our standards of communicating with players. Their attacks on the community were unacceptable. As a result, they’re no longer with the company,” ArenaNet co-founder […]

  • ‘Roblox’ Showed 7-Year-Old Girl's Avatar Being

    Video Game ‘Roblox’ Showed a 7-Year-Old Girl’s Avatar Being Raped

    “Guild Wars” developer ArenaNet fired two of its writers after a public argument with a YouTuber on Twitter, the company said this week. “Recently two of our employees failed to uphold our standards of communicating with players. Their attacks on the community were unacceptable. As a result, they’re no longer with the company,” ArenaNet co-founder […]

  • BioWare Shares New 'Anthem' Details in

    BioWare Shares New 'Anthem' Details in 20-Minute Gameplay Video

    “Guild Wars” developer ArenaNet fired two of its writers after a public argument with a YouTuber on Twitter, the company said this week. “Recently two of our employees failed to uphold our standards of communicating with players. Their attacks on the community were unacceptable. As a result, they’re no longer with the company,” ArenaNet co-founder […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad