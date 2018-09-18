‘Arena of Valor’ Revenue Tops $140 Million Outside China (Analyst)

Tencent’s “Arena of Valor” is reaching impressive figures outside its home country, with over $140 million in revenue earned, mobile market intelligence firm SensorTower reported Monday.

The total global revenue for the MOBA, similar to games like “League of Legends” or “Dota 2,” is far more impressive, surpassing $3.5 billion in revenue. The Chinese version of the popular game (often translated as “Honor of Kings”) accounts for 96% of total revenue earned.

In China, where the game has long been a phenomenon, it earned Tencent $89.2 million in the first half of 2018, an increase of more than 25% from 2017.

For other countries, the game is not quite as popular, but still showing impressive performance. “Arena of Valor” is free-to-play on iOS, Android, and is soon coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Gross revenue for other countries for the first half of 2018 was $46.6 million, a more than 50% increase from the year prior. This increase in revenue occurred in spite of a 10% drop in downloads for the game, suggesting a more committed player base.

This could also relate to a recent report by DeltaDNA which found that casual players are paying more in free-to-play games like “Arena of Valor.” As more players choose to purchase optional in-game features and items, mobile revenue increases and developers rely less and less on “whales”— the small percentage of players who spends inordinately large amounts of money in games.