‘Arena of Valor’ Revenue Tops $140 Million Outside China (Analyst)

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Tencent

Tencent’s “Arena of Valor” is reaching impressive figures outside its home country, with over $140 million in revenue earned, mobile market intelligence firm SensorTower reported Monday.

The total global revenue for the MOBA, similar to games like “League of Legends” or “Dota 2,”  is far more impressive, surpassing $3.5 billion in revenue.  The Chinese version of the popular game (often translated as “Honor of Kings”) accounts for 96% of total revenue earned.

In China, where the game has long been a phenomenon, it earned Tencent $89.2 million in the first half of 2018, an increase of more than 25% from 2017.

For other countries, the game is not quite as popular, but still showing impressive performance. “Arena of Valor” is free-to-play on iOS, Android, and is soon coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Gross revenue for other countries for the first half of 2018 was $46.6 million, a more than 50% increase from the year prior. This increase in revenue occurred in spite of a 10% drop in downloads for the game, suggesting a more committed player base.

This could also relate to a recent report by DeltaDNA which found that casual players are paying more in free-to-play games like “Arena of Valor.” As more players choose to purchase optional in-game features and items, mobile revenue increases and developers rely less and less on “whales”— the small percentage of players who spends inordinately large amounts of money in games.

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Gaming

  • 'Arena of Valor' Revenue Growing Outside

    'Arena of Valor' Revenue Tops $140 Million Outside China (Analyst)

    Tencent’s “Arena of Valor” is reaching impressive figures outside its home country, with over $140 million in revenue earned, mobile market intelligence firm SensorTower reported Monday. The total global revenue for the MOBA, similar to games like “League of Legends” or “Dota 2,”  is far more impressive, surpassing $3.5 billion in revenue.  The Chinese version of […]

  • 'GWENT: The Witcher' Card Game and

    'Gwent: The Witcher Card Game' and 'Thronebreaker' RPG Release Dates Set

    Tencent’s “Arena of Valor” is reaching impressive figures outside its home country, with over $140 million in revenue earned, mobile market intelligence firm SensorTower reported Monday. The total global revenue for the MOBA, similar to games like “League of Legends” or “Dota 2,”  is far more impressive, surpassing $3.5 billion in revenue.  The Chinese version of […]

  • Capcom Shutters 'Dead Rising' Vancouver Studio

    Capcom Shutters 'Dead Rising' Vancouver Studio, Lays Off About 150

    Tencent’s “Arena of Valor” is reaching impressive figures outside its home country, with over $140 million in revenue earned, mobile market intelligence firm SensorTower reported Monday. The total global revenue for the MOBA, similar to games like “League of Legends” or “Dota 2,”  is far more impressive, surpassing $3.5 billion in revenue.  The Chinese version of […]

  • Elijah Wood's VR thriller Transference fails

    Video Game Review: 'Transference'

    Tencent’s “Arena of Valor” is reaching impressive figures outside its home country, with over $140 million in revenue earned, mobile market intelligence firm SensorTower reported Monday. The total global revenue for the MOBA, similar to games like “League of Legends” or “Dota 2,”  is far more impressive, surpassing $3.5 billion in revenue.  The Chinese version of […]

  • 'Scribblenauts Mega Pack' Out Now for

    'Scribblenauts Mega Pack' Out Now for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

    Tencent’s “Arena of Valor” is reaching impressive figures outside its home country, with over $140 million in revenue earned, mobile market intelligence firm SensorTower reported Monday. The total global revenue for the MOBA, similar to games like “League of Legends” or “Dota 2,”  is far more impressive, surpassing $3.5 billion in revenue.  The Chinese version of […]

  • 'Sega Genesis Classics' Brings Over 50

    'Sega Genesis Classics' Brings Over 50 Retro Titles To Switch This Winter

    Tencent’s “Arena of Valor” is reaching impressive figures outside its home country, with over $140 million in revenue earned, mobile market intelligence firm SensorTower reported Monday. The total global revenue for the MOBA, similar to games like “League of Legends” or “Dota 2,”  is far more impressive, surpassing $3.5 billion in revenue.  The Chinese version of […]

  • Samsung Galaxy Squad Contest Winner Can

    Samsung Galaxy Squad Contest Winner Can Play 'Fortnite' With Ninja

    Tencent’s “Arena of Valor” is reaching impressive figures outside its home country, with over $140 million in revenue earned, mobile market intelligence firm SensorTower reported Monday. The total global revenue for the MOBA, similar to games like “League of Legends” or “Dota 2,”  is far more impressive, surpassing $3.5 billion in revenue.  The Chinese version of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad