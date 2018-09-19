Popular MOBA ‘Arena of Valor’ Launches on Switch Next Week

The Nintendo Switch port of popular mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game “Arena of Valor” officially launches Tuesday, Sept. 25, publisher Tencent announced on Wednesday.

“Completely rebuilt with new assets to sharpen the game’s vibrant 5v5 arena action for living room TVs, ‘Arena of Valor Nintendo Switch Edition’s’ enhancements make use of the console’s distinct features, allowing players to challenge opponents around the world from the comfort of their own home,” states the press release.

“Arena of Valor” fans who already play on mobile devices can get a head start on unlocking Switch content by syncing their accounts with their Nintendo Switch IDs. Once the two accounts are linked, players will receive some in-game currency relative to the number of heroes they’ve unlocked on their mobile accounts, giving them a boost on the new platform. The game includes 39 heroes at launch and all of them are free to play for the first three days. Additional heroes will join the roster in the coming months, Tencent said.

“Arena of Valor Nintendo Switch Edition” is playable online even without a Nintendo Switch Online membership. The service launched late Tuesday and is now a requirement for some online Switch games.

“Arena of Valor” is hugely successful in its home country of China, but it’s popularity is growing internationally as well. It’s now made over $140 million outside of China and its gross revenue in the first half of 2018 is up over 50% compared to last year, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. First half-year revenue in China is up as well, over 25%. That country accounts for about 96% of the game’s more than $3.5 billion revenue to date.