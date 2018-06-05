Tencent Games Bringing ‘Arena of Valor’ Esports Competition to E3

Tencent Games will have a public presence at E3 for the first time this year, as they will host the “Arena of Valor” playoffs along with esports company ESL.

Tencent Games, which has holdings in Riot, Epic Games, and mobile developer Supercell is the largest gaming company by revenue generated, according to a 2017 ranking from Newzoo. Based in Shenzhen, the company brings titles like “League of Legends” to the Chinese market.

Ramon Hermann, director of esports for Tencent America, commented in a press release about the upcoming tournament, which will be held at the E3 ESL Arena.

“Tencent is committed to supporting and growing the mobile esports community by leveraging structured esports competition on both a local and large scale,” Hermann said. “The Valor Series playoffs showcase the absolute best in mobile esports, as ‘Arena of Valor’ offers gamers a fast-paced, competitive multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) experience without compromise, especially if you’re playing on gaming-inspired Razer hardware.”

Other sponsors include Razer, which will be providing mobile phone hardware for the event, along with network support from AT&T.

Related Tencent-Backed Chinese Video Streamer Kuaishou Buys Rival ACFun 'Arena of Valor' to Get Nintendo Switch Closed Beta Test This Summer

The ongoing Valor Series which has been held weekly on a regional basis over the past two months aims to determine the top teams from Europe and North America to compete in the playoffs in Los Angeles, June 12 and 13. The official Twitch channel of “Arena of Valor” will broadcast the tournament. Winners will go on the compete at the Arena of Valor World Cup in Los Angeles in July for a prize of $550,000.

“Arena of Valor” came to iOS and Android in the US in late 2017 as a free-to-download title.

According to the South China Morning Post, “Honour of Kings” (the Chinese version of “Arena of Valor” released in 2015) is the most popular mobile game “among China’s young mobile players” with over 200 million players. The game was so popular that Tencent put a daily playtime limit of one hour for players under 12 and restricted access after 9 p.m. in 2017. According to a report from Pocket Gamer, “Arena of Valor” has had success in the US and Europe, but hasn’t yet reached the fervor of the MOBA’s reception in China.

On Friday, registration for the closed beta for the Switch version of “Arena of Valor” was announced on the game’s official website, which could potentially boost the MOBA’s reach in the US upon release.