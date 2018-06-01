‘Arena of Valor’ to Get Nintendo Switch Closed Beta This Summer

“Arena of Valor” doesn’t have an official release date on Nintendo Switch yet, but it’s getting a closed beta test this summer, Tencent announced Thursday.

Specific dates for the beta will be announced soon. In the meantime, anyone interested in participating can apply for a chance to receive a code by completing a short survey. It asks a few general questions about location and playing habits, like how much time you spend using your Switch on a daily basis and what online games you’ve played in the past.

Tencent said the closed beta is needed to test servers ahead of launch. It will send keys to selected participants later this month. The beta is for North American and European regions only.

“Arena of Valor” is a competitive 5 vs. 5 multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. It first launched on iOS and Android in China in 2015, where it’s called “Honor of Kings.” The Western port came out in North America and Europe in December. It was reportedly the highest-grossing mobile game of 2017, generating an estimated $1.9 billion in revenue. It currently has over 200 million registered players.

Tencent wants to turn the mammoth MOBA into a successful esports franchise as well. It plans to hold a $500,000 world cup tournament in Los Angeles this July. The company also owns Riot Games and its popular MOBA “League of Legends,” which has a healthy esports scene, along with a 40% stake in Epic Games, the creator of “Fortnite.” Tencent recently invested $15 million to bring “Fortnite” to China, where it will use the money to create in-game content and market the game as an esport in the country.