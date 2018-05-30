Independent UK Studio Rebellion Announces New VR Game ‘Arca’s Path’

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rebellion, publisher of the “Sniper Elite” series, announced new VR game “Arca’s Path” on Wednesday morning and released a teaser trailer.

“Arca’s Path” follows a young girl who must make her way out of the dangerous labyrinth of Arca to find her way home. She must use skill and intuition to tear down the walls of the enchanting world of Arca. The intuitive play style  of “Arca’s Path” will not rely on using a controller.

The teaser trailer shows off the colorful and abstract world of Arca, but doesn’t reveal much about gameplay.

Publisher Rebellion has released PC, console, mobile and online titles. “Arca’s Path” looks to be a bit of a departure from the studio’s usual fare. As the publisher of “Aliens Vs. Predator” and the “Zombie Army Trilogy,” they usually aim to thrill with their titles.

Rebellion’s newest title is being developed by Dream Reality Interactive. The London-based developer is best known for “PlayStation VR Worlds” and the augmented reality mobile game “Orbu.” They also developed the AR interactive book series “Wonderbook.”

“Arca’s Path” will be demoed at E3 next month in Los Angeles, and will be coming to PlayStation VR, Steam VR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Go and Gear VR at an unspecified date later this year.

Rebellion and Dream Reality Interactive are just two of many studios set to demo new titles at E3 this year, which runs from June 12 to June 14.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Gaming

  • ‘PUBG’ Vs. 'Fortnite' Feud Explained

    ‘PUBG’ Vs. 'Fortnite' Feud Explained

    Rebellion, publisher of the “Sniper Elite” series, announced new VR game “Arca’s Path” on Wednesday morning and released a teaser trailer. “Arca’s Path” follows a young girl who must make her way out of the dangerous labyrinth of Arca to find her way home. She must use skill and intuition to tear down the walls […]

  • 'Lego DC Super-Villains' Hits Oct. 16

    'Lego DC Super-Villains' Drops in October

    Rebellion, publisher of the “Sniper Elite” series, announced new VR game “Arca’s Path” on Wednesday morning and released a teaser trailer. “Arca’s Path” follows a young girl who must make her way out of the dangerous labyrinth of Arca to find her way home. She must use skill and intuition to tear down the walls […]

  • Independent UK Studio Rebellion Announces New

    Independent UK Studio Rebellion Announces New VR Game ‘Arca’s Path’

    Rebellion, publisher of the “Sniper Elite” series, announced new VR game “Arca’s Path” on Wednesday morning and released a teaser trailer. “Arca’s Path” follows a young girl who must make her way out of the dangerous labyrinth of Arca to find her way home. She must use skill and intuition to tear down the walls […]

  • 'Active Shooter:' A Guide to the

    What is 'Active Shooter'? A Guide to the Video Game Industry's Latest Controversy

    Rebellion, publisher of the “Sniper Elite” series, announced new VR game “Arca’s Path” on Wednesday morning and released a teaser trailer. “Arca’s Path” follows a young girl who must make her way out of the dangerous labyrinth of Arca to find her way home. She must use skill and intuition to tear down the walls […]

  • Bethesda Teases 'Fallout 76' Ahead of

    'Fallout 76' Teased Ahead of E3

    Rebellion, publisher of the “Sniper Elite” series, announced new VR game “Arca’s Path” on Wednesday morning and released a teaser trailer. “Arca’s Path” follows a young girl who must make her way out of the dangerous labyrinth of Arca to find her way home. She must use skill and intuition to tear down the walls […]

  • High School Esports Adds ‘Fortnite’ League

    High School Esports League Adds Free Agent System, ‘Fortnite’ Summer League

    Rebellion, publisher of the “Sniper Elite” series, announced new VR game “Arca’s Path” on Wednesday morning and released a teaser trailer. “Arca’s Path” follows a young girl who must make her way out of the dangerous labyrinth of Arca to find her way home. She must use skill and intuition to tear down the walls […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad