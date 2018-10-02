You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New AR Game ‘Run an Empire’ Combines Strategy, Exploration, Jogging

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Run An Empire,” an augmented reality game encouraging users to get fit while conquering a virtual world, launches Tuesday.

The free-to-play game has players claim land through running, walking, or jogging to different IRL areas that correspond to digital “hexes” that players can capture.

The developers behind the game made it out of a passion to get people to explore their cities and so they “Set about making a proper game with strategy, collaboration and immersive gameplay but that takes place outdoors (and gets people healthy at the same time),” according to Run An Empire’s Ben Barker. “Three years later we’re really proud to be releasing ‘Run An Empire’ to the world.”

Similar to the “Pokemon Go” gym gameplay mechanic, players can capture buildings and they can even take on additional challenges.

“‘Run An Empire’ fits into existing exercise routines, whilst giving new runners an incentive to get started,” a press release stated. “Players can capture territory on their walk to work, their weekly jog or as part of their race training. Getting started is easy – players open the app whilst on the move and it tracks in the background like Fitbit or Strava (runners can even link the app with their Strava account). Once home players can build, maintain and customize their empires.”

It would seem the developers are serious about getting people active, as an FAQ on the official website asking if people will be able to cheat by simply driving around and capturing hexes states, “We have several tricks up our sleeve for telling whether or not someone is genuinely walking/ running around, or using some kind of locomotion.”

“Run An Empire” is available for download now on the App Store for iOS devices iPhone 5 and newer, and is also available for Android via the Google Play Store.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Gaming

  • AR Game 'Run an Empire' Combines

    New AR Game 'Run an Empire' Combines Strategy, Exploration, Jogging

    “Run An Empire,” an augmented reality game encouraging users to get fit while conquering a virtual world, launches Tuesday. The free-to-play game has players claim land through running, walking, or jogging to different IRL areas that correspond to digital “hexes” that players can capture. The developers behind the game made it out of a passion […]

  • 'Hitman 2' Has Plenty of Tools

    'Hitman 2' Has Plenty of Tools to Aid Stealth Gameplay

    “Run An Empire,” an augmented reality game encouraging users to get fit while conquering a virtual world, launches Tuesday. The free-to-play game has players claim land through running, walking, or jogging to different IRL areas that correspond to digital “hexes” that players can capture. The developers behind the game made it out of a passion […]

  • Witcher Saga

    'The Witcher' Author Demands $16 Million in Royalties From CD Projekt Red

    “Run An Empire,” an augmented reality game encouraging users to get fit while conquering a virtual world, launches Tuesday. The free-to-play game has players claim land through running, walking, or jogging to different IRL areas that correspond to digital “hexes” that players can capture. The developers behind the game made it out of a passion […]

  • Tyffon Raises $2.17 Million for Location-Based

    Location-Based VR Startup Tyffon Raises $2.17 Million for U.S. Expansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Run An Empire,” an augmented reality game encouraging users to get fit while conquering a virtual world, launches Tuesday. The free-to-play game has players claim land through running, walking, or jogging to different IRL areas that correspond to digital “hexes” that players can capture. The developers behind the game made it out of a passion […]

  • Footage From What Looks Like a

    New Harry Potter Video Game Footage May Have Leaked

    “Run An Empire,” an augmented reality game encouraging users to get fit while conquering a virtual world, launches Tuesday. The free-to-play game has players claim land through running, walking, or jogging to different IRL areas that correspond to digital “hexes” that players can capture. The developers behind the game made it out of a passion […]

  • Nintendo's Dragalia Lost Mobile App Grosses

    Nintendo's 'Dragalia Lost' Mobile App Grosses $3 Million in First Five Days

    “Run An Empire,” an augmented reality game encouraging users to get fit while conquering a virtual world, launches Tuesday. The free-to-play game has players claim land through running, walking, or jogging to different IRL areas that correspond to digital “hexes” that players can capture. The developers behind the game made it out of a passion […]

  • New 'The Elder Scrolls: Blades' Shown

    Apple Reveals First Look at 'Elder Scrolls: Blades'

    “Run An Empire,” an augmented reality game encouraging users to get fit while conquering a virtual world, launches Tuesday. The free-to-play game has players claim land through running, walking, or jogging to different IRL areas that correspond to digital “hexes” that players can capture. The developers behind the game made it out of a passion […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad