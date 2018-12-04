Apple Names ‘Donut County,’ ‘Gorogoa’ Top iPhone, iPad Games of Year

Ben Esposito’s iPhone charmer “Donut County” was named the iPhone game of the year by Apple Tuesday and Jason Roberts’ lush, artistic creation “Gorogoa” was named the iPad game of the year.
The company also named “The Gardens Between” the Mac game of the year and “Alto’s Odyssey” the Apple TV game of the year. Along with releasing its editorial selections for best apps of the year, Apple also released the list of the top free and paid iPhone and iPad games of the year. The full lists are below.
“Donut County” and “Fortnite” and “PUBG” — both of which made the top games of the year list — were all nominated for the Game Awards which streams this Thursday in L.A. You can watch the Game Awards right here on Variety and read more about the show, the creation of its award, and the evolution of award categories in our ongoing coverage of the Game Awards.
Top Free iPhone Games – Chart
- Fortnite
- Helix Jump
- Rise Up
- PUBG MOBILE
- Hole.io
- Love Balls
- Snake VS Block
- Rules of Survival
- ROBLOX
- Dune!
- Subway Surfers
- Episode – Choose Your Story
- Word Link – Word Puzzle Game
- Toon Blast
- Color Road!
- HQ Trivia
- Twisty Road!
- 8 Ball Pool™
- Kick the Buddy
- Sniper 3D Assassin: Gun Games
Top Paid iPhone Games – Chart
- Heads Up!
- Minecraft
- Plague Inc.
- Bloons TD 6
- Pocket Build
- Bloons TD 5
- Geometry Dash
- The Game of Life
- Papa’s Freezeria To Go!
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Trivia Crack (No Ads)
- Getting Over It
- Monument Valley 2
- Alto’s Odyssey
- True Skate
- The Room: Old Sins
- Terraria
- Exploding Kittens®
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- The Escapists: Prison Escape
Top Free iPad Games – Chart
- Fortnite
- ROBLOX
- Kick the Buddy
- Love Balls
- Helix Jump
- Color by Number Coloring Game!
- Bowmasters – Multiplayer Game
- Hole.io
- Rise Up
- Rules of Survival
- Subway Surfers
- Rolling Sky
- PUBG MOBILE
- Toon Blast
- Snake VS Block
- Granny
- Piano Tiles 2™
- slither.io
- Run Sausage Run!
- Pixel Art – Color by Number
Top Paid iPad Games – Chart
- Minecraft
- Geometry Dash
- The Game of Life
- The Room: Old Sins
- Heads Up!
- Bloons TD 6
- Goat Simulator
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- LEGO® Jurassic World™
- Terraria
- The Escapists: Prison Escape
- Bloons TD 5 HD
- Monument Valley 2
- Plague Inc.
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location
- Goat Simulator PAYDAY
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Teeny Titans – Teen Titans Go!
- Teen Titans Go! Figure
- Scribblenauts Unlimited