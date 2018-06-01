Electronic Arts Teases ‘Anthem’ Reveals for EA Play

EA is promising lots of “Anthem” coverage ahead of E3. In a blog post on Friday morning, the publisher broke down its plans for EA Play, a three-day event to be held from June 9 to June 11 at the Hollywood Palladium. The event will kick off with an “Anthem”-focused broadcast on June 9 at 11 a.m. PT.

The press conference will begin with a “detailed look” at “Anthem’s” gameplay, including an all-new trailer. “You’ll get a glimpse into the story, characters, and monsters that bring the game to life,” EA says. The blog post teases a focus on combat, flying mechanics, and loot—systems we haven’t really seen in action yet.

BioWare’s showcase will also include a behind-the-scenes glimpse at some of the concept art, design, and worldbuilding that’s gone into the project. “The dev team at BioWare has been hard at work, and now they’re ready to show it off in-person,” the post reads. “Hear some of the guiding principles that have shaped the development of ‘Anthem’ as BioWare General Manager Casey Hudson, Executive Producer Mark Darrah, and Lead Writer Cathleen Rootsaert take the stage.”

“Anthem” is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi shooter in which player characters wear “Javelin exosuits,” delve into strange ruins, and battle creatures and marauders to prevent humanity’s extinction. The new intellectual property was first announced at E3 2017.

After getting pushed back from its original fall 2018 release window, publisher EA announced that the game would instead launch in early 2019. “Anthem” will be playable on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

