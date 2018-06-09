‘Anthem’ Launch Date Allegedly Leaks Ahead of EA’s E3 Press Conference

The launch date for BioWare’s upcoming multiplayer sci-fi shooter “Anthem” apparently leaked online in the hours leading up to publisher EA’s E3 2018 press conference. The game is coming out February 19, 2019, according to Amazon Italy (via GameSpot).

“Anthem” was first announced at E3 2017 and is expected to launch early next year. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. After the somewhat disappointing launch of “Mass Effect: Andromeda,” developer BioWare recently said it will have a greater emphasis on continuous story and world building. The studio said it wants to solve the problem with multiplayer storytelling, and it will share details about its solution soon.

“We think it creates a unique experience where you have control over your own story, but your story is set in an ever-changing multiplayer world,” BioWare’s Casey Hudson said. “And yes, even though ‘Anthem’ is meant to bring out the best parts of playing as part of an online community, you can choose to play through the story with only your friends, or even on your own.”

EA has promised lots of “Anthem” coverage during E3. Besides a detailed look at its gameplay, EA will reveal an all-new trailer and give behind-the-scenes peeks at concept art, design, and world building.

