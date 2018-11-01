EA Details Four ‘Anthem’ Javelins

Electronic Arts detailed a slew of new exosuit Javelins and a new mission called Lost Arcanist for “Anthem” during a Paris Games Week briefing earlier this week.

“Anthem” is EA’s upcoming third-person shooter, action role-playing game that features four different exosuits and a “contiguous open world” that can be played in with three other players.

The Javelins are advanced mechanic armor built to help humanity survive and protect themselves in the dangerous world of “Anthem.”

The suits shown off in Paris were the Ranger, Colossus, Storm, and Interceptor. Each of the suits have a special melee ability, grenades, launcher gear, support gear, and an ultimate ability. The suits also have two weapon slots that can be changed between missions.

Ranger

Ranger Javelin Melee Ability

Shock Mace: When the Ranger javelin chooses to mix it up at close range, it deploys an electrified mace to send a medically-inadvisable amount of voltage through its enemies.

Ranger Javelin Grenade Gear

Quick to deploy, grenades lay down area damage for effective crowd control at a moment’s notice. Modified grenades can be found out in the field and can be equipped to create different effects, including Frost and Seeker Grenades.

Frag Grenade

Inferno Grenade

Frost Grenade

Seeker Grenades

Sticky Bomb

Ranger Javelin Assault Launcher Gear

The Ranger’s wrist launcher allows for a variety of modules to be loaded on for an extra burst of firepower. This provides a more flexible combat approach that can take down threats quickly.

Homing Missile

Energy Pulse

Spark Beam

Venom Darts

Blast Missile

Ranger Javelin Support Gear

A skillful field general, the Ranger is capable of creating special fields that allow its allies to gain a tactical advantage.

Bulwark Point

Muster Point

Ranger Javelin Ultimate Ability

Multi-Target Missile Battery: Lancers can deploy a special ultimate ability that displays the true strength of their javelin exosuit. Dealing precise damage across a wide swath of the battlefield, the Ranger’s Multi-target Missile Battery allows it to target many fast-moving enemies with guided projectiles.

Colossus

Colossus Javelin Melee Ability

Heavy Smash: The Colossus can use its massive chassis as a weapon both in a diving smash attack from the air and a hammering melee attack. This not only clears out smaller enemies instantly, but has a chance to knock down foes and leave them open to follow-up attacks.

Colossus Javelin Ordnance Launcher Gear

Utilizing the incredible strength of the Colossus, these shoulder-mounted weapons are capable of dishing out punishment to enemies near or far (your choice).

High Explosive Mortar

Burst Mortar

Firewall Mortar

Lightning Coil

Shock Coil

Colossus Javelin Heavy Assault Launcher Gear

The Colossus allows for the fitting of a number of wrist-mounted weapons that can complement its other destructive options.

Heavy Cannon

Flame Thrower

Flak Cannon

Railgun

Acid Spitter

Colossus Javelin Support Gear

As the preeminent battletank, the Colossus is capable of supporting its allies by decreasing incoming damage or diverting enemy fire toward itself.

Taunt

Deflector Pulse

Colossus Javelin Ultimate Ability

Siege Cannon : Lancers can deploy a special ultimate ability that displays the true strength of their javelin exosuit. The Siege Cannon is ideal for clearing out smaller enemies, controlling enemies in a choke point, or putting some extra damage on a boss.

Storm

Storm Javelin Melee Ability

Every javelin has an innate melee ability which can be used to deal damage to targets at very close range. This ability does not need to be earned, nor can it be changed.

Fiery Strike: The Storm uses the seals on its arm to deliver an explosive flash that deals damage and knocks back enemies that have gotten too close, giving the Storm time to reposition at a safe distance.

Storm Javelin Kinesis Gear Abilities

The seals which are built into the Storm can use various gear to tap into the Anthem to release raw elemental energy in the form of kinesis abilities. Gear is picked up as loot during missions, and can be equipped or swapped out between missions. Lancers can equip three kinesis gear abilities total, one from each of the sections here.

Storm Javelin Blast Seals

Lightning Strike

Ice Storm

Flame Burst

Rime Blast

Living Flame

Storm Javelin Focus Seals

Hoarfrost Shards

Fireball

Ball Lightning

Glacial Beam

Arc Burst

Storm Javelin Support Seals

The Storm’s support abilities play toward its strengths of damage evasion and damage output, helping allies stay safe and take down enemies faster.

Wind Wall

Nexus

Storm Javelin Ultimate Ability

Elemental Storm: Lancers can deploy a special ultimate ability that displays the true strength of their javelin exosuit. Manipulating the raw force of the Anthem, the Storm emits successive blasts of frost, electricity, and fire — ending with a meteoric finale.

Interceptor

Interceptor Javelin Exosuit Melee Ability

Every javelin has an innate melee ability which can be used to deal damage to targets at very close range. This ability does not need to be earned, nor can it be changed.

Double-Bladed Daggers: The Interceptor uses a pair of double-bladed daggers to deliver a multi-hit flurry of slashes, dealing damage in a chain of powerful attacks that can be continued indefinitely.

Interceptor Javelin Exosuit Technique Gear

The Interceptor javelin uses a variety of gear to perform devastating techniques on the battlefield. Gear is picked up as loot during missions, and can be equipped and swapped out between missions. Lancers can equip three gear in their loadout, one from each of the sections here.

Interceptor Javelin Assault Systems

Seeker Glaive

Acid Bomb

Cryo Glaive

Cluster Mine

Spark Dash

Interceptor Javelin Strike Systems

Star Strike

Plasma Star

Nova Strike

Tempest Strike

Corrosive Spray

Interceptor Javelin Support Systems

Target Beacon

Rally Cry

Interceptor Javelin Ultimate Ability

Assassin’s Blades: Lancers can deploy a special ultimate ability that displays the true strength of their javelin exosuit. The Interceptor becomes supercharged, arming its Assassin’s Blades and carving through enemies at high speed.