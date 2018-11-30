×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How to Get in to the ‘Anthem’ Closed Alpha

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: EA

The closed alpha for “Anthem” starts next month, bringing select players the chance to try out EA’s highly anticipated multiplayer RPG. An alpha serves as a sort of community playtest of limited aspects of the game, and EA will use this opportunity to test out various elements of the game, such as matchmaking and server load— definitely integral to an enjoyable multiplayer experience.

If you want to be one of the few who get to try out “Anthem” in the closed alpha, here’s what you need to know.

The “Anthem” closed alpha will run Dec. 8 and 9 for all platforms, EA reported

on its website Thursday. There will be multiple sessions which participants can partake in, but you are limited to only one device for the alpha, whether its Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or PC.

Alpha access registration is open to all, and not tied to pre-orders of the game or EA Access/Origin Access membership. Interested parties will need to have PlayStation Plus membership or Xbox Live Gold membership to participate in the alphas for those consoles.

Those interested in participating can sign up now until Dec. 3 via the EA Community Playtesting site. You will need to sign in with your EA account or make one if you don’t have one.

Then, the site will prompt the user for which platform and session(s) they want to play.

Registration is on a “first come first served basis,” according to EA. Those who get accepted will receive a confirmation and then an email from EA detailing how to download the game client for their alpha session. If not accepted initially, there will be a waitlist.

“If our sessions for a particular device are full, you can still sign up on a waitlist,” the post from EA stated. “We can’t promise that everyone on the waitlist will be able to join. Once the Community Playtest has started, check your email to see if we’ve sent you instructions to download the Anthem Closed Alpha client.”

“Anthem” is coming to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on Feb. 22, 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Gaming

  • How to Get in to the

    How to Get in to the 'Anthem' Closed Alpha

    The closed alpha for “Anthem” starts next month, bringing select players the chance to try out EA’s highly anticipated multiplayer RPG. An alpha serves as a sort of community playtest of limited aspects of the game, and EA will use this opportunity to test out various elements of the game, such as matchmaking and server […]

  • Alessia Cara

    Listen to Alessia Cara's New Love Song 'Nintendo Game'

    The closed alpha for “Anthem” starts next month, bringing select players the chance to try out EA’s highly anticipated multiplayer RPG. An alpha serves as a sort of community playtest of limited aspects of the game, and EA will use this opportunity to test out various elements of the game, such as matchmaking and server […]

  • 'The Elder Scrolls: Blades' Delayed to

    'The Elder Scrolls: Blades' Delayed to 2019

    The closed alpha for “Anthem” starts next month, bringing select players the chance to try out EA’s highly anticipated multiplayer RPG. An alpha serves as a sort of community playtest of limited aspects of the game, and EA will use this opportunity to test out various elements of the game, such as matchmaking and server […]

  • HoloLens

    Microsoft Secures $480 Million U.S. Army HoloLens Contract

    The closed alpha for “Anthem” starts next month, bringing select players the chance to try out EA’s highly anticipated multiplayer RPG. An alpha serves as a sort of community playtest of limited aspects of the game, and EA will use this opportunity to test out various elements of the game, such as matchmaking and server […]

  • Imax Closes Manchester Imax VR Center,

    Imax Closes Sole European VR Center

    The closed alpha for “Anthem” starts next month, bringing select players the chance to try out EA’s highly anticipated multiplayer RPG. An alpha serves as a sort of community playtest of limited aspects of the game, and EA will use this opportunity to test out various elements of the game, such as matchmaking and server […]

  • BioWare Teases 'Secret Dragon Age Stuff'

    BioWare Teases 'Secret Dragon Age Stuff' in November Update

    The closed alpha for “Anthem” starts next month, bringing select players the chance to try out EA’s highly anticipated multiplayer RPG. An alpha serves as a sort of community playtest of limited aspects of the game, and EA will use this opportunity to test out various elements of the game, such as matchmaking and server […]

  • PUBG - Xbox One

    'PUBG Mobile' Revenue Surpasses 'Fortnite' for First Time on iOS Platform

    The closed alpha for “Anthem” starts next month, bringing select players the chance to try out EA’s highly anticipated multiplayer RPG. An alpha serves as a sort of community playtest of limited aspects of the game, and EA will use this opportunity to test out various elements of the game, such as matchmaking and server […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad