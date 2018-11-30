How to Get in to the ‘Anthem’ Closed Alpha

The closed alpha for “Anthem” starts next month, bringing select players the chance to try out EA’s highly anticipated multiplayer RPG. An alpha serves as a sort of community playtest of limited aspects of the game, and EA will use this opportunity to test out various elements of the game, such as matchmaking and server load— definitely integral to an enjoyable multiplayer experience.

If you want to be one of the few who get to try out “Anthem” in the closed alpha, here’s what you need to know.

The “Anthem” closed alpha will run Dec. 8 and 9 for all platforms, EA reported

on its website Thursday. There will be multiple sessions which participants can partake in, but you are limited to only one device for the alpha, whether its Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or PC.

Alpha access registration is open to all, and not tied to pre-orders of the game or EA Access/Origin Access membership. Interested parties will need to have PlayStation Plus membership or Xbox Live Gold membership to participate in the alphas for those consoles.

Those interested in participating can sign up now until Dec. 3 via the EA Community Playtesting site. You will need to sign in with your EA account or make one if you don’t have one.

Then, the site will prompt the user for which platform and session(s) they want to play.

Registration is on a “first come first served basis,” according to EA. Those who get accepted will receive a confirmation and then an email from EA detailing how to download the game client for their alpha session. If not accepted initially, there will be a waitlist.

“If our sessions for a particular device are full, you can still sign up on a waitlist,” the post from EA stated. “We can’t promise that everyone on the waitlist will be able to join. Once the Community Playtest has started, check your email to see if we’ve sent you instructions to download the Anthem Closed Alpha client.”

“Anthem” is coming to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on Feb. 22, 2019.