Anthem’s’ Four Character Classes Detailed

Anthem
CREDIT: BioWare

Publisher EA and developer BioWare divulged a few more details about the four playable character classes of their upcoming online role-playing game “Anthem” on Thursday.

The classes are actually exosuits called Javelins that the player (a.k.a the Freelancer) can unlock and swap between missions as needed. They’re called Ranger, Storm, Colossus, and Interceptor and they cover a variety of familiar RPG archetypes.

The Ranger is the first exosuit players start the game with and it’s designed to be an all-around, jack-of-all-trades class that can take on most combat situations effectively. It can access every weapon type and has a deep bag of tricks to draw from, EA said on its official website.

“All Freelancers train on the Ranger first in ‘Anthem,” it said. “Not because it’s the easiest, but because it’s the most versatile. In the hands of a master pilot, the Ranger can achieve feats of combat prowess that no other javelin can touch.”

Meanwhile, the Colossus is “Anthem’s” “tank” class. It’s big and slow and it deploys both a shield and a siege cannon. It’s designed to clear out entire hives of enemies with mounted artillery, heavy arms, and even a flamethrower.

“It’s got reinforced armor plating. It’s got jet propulsion. It’s got a cannon. I’m pretty sure it’s even got a cupholder (it doesn’t). If you’re looking to trample through the wilderness in comfort with heavy artillery strapped to your back, the Colossus is for you,” EA said.

The Storm Javelin is “Anthem’s” version of a mage class. According to EA, the Storm uses seal technology to boost the latent kinesis powers of its pilot. It can float above the ground and unleash incredible amounts of raw energy at foes. But, it has few defensive capabilities. That makes it a great choice for anyone who likes to play a “glass cannon” archetype in MMORPGs.

Finally, the Interceptor is the “rogue” Javelin. It excels at getting up close to enemies and dealing damage, then dashing away before they can strike back, EA said. “With powerful blades and a full suite of devastating abilities, the Interceptor is both incredibly self-reliant and an excellent supporting squadmate,” it said.

Of course, “Anthem” is still in development, so some of these details could change before launch. The game comes to PC and consoles on Feb. 22.

  • Anthem

    Anthem's' Four Character Classes Detailed

  • How Starfox Showed Up In a

    How Starfox Showed Up In a Ubisoft Game

  • Nintendo Patents Case That Turns Phone

    Nintendo Patents Case That Turns Phone Into Working Gameboy

  • Editors Behind Marvel's Biggest Shows Discuss

    Editors Behind Marvel’s Biggest TV Shows Discuss Insomniac’s ‘Spider-Man’

  • robert kirkman

    Robert Kirkman's Skybound Working to Still Tell Clementine's Story

  • virtual reality

    Facebook’s Oculus Looking to Invest in Location-Based Virtual Reality (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Capcom Details Upcoming 'Monster Hunter' Movie,

    Capcom Details Upcoming 'Monster Hunter' Movie, Will Include Admiral

