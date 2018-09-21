Animated ‘Diablo’ Series Coming to Netflix

It looks like Netflix could be adding an animated “Diablo” series to its original programming lineup.

Boom! Studios founder Andrew “Andy” Cosby tweeted on Wednesday that he’s in “final talks” to write and show-run the upcoming series from Activision and Netflix. “It’s very exciting and I hope to the High Heavens it all works out,” he said.

Cosby previously replied to a fan question that inquired as to whether he was involved with Netflix’s then-rumored “Diablo” show, who he had told to check back with him in the future. Unfortunately, the confirmatory tweet has since been deleted, hinting that this was news that likely will be announced in an official capacity at some point in the future.

There’s no information currently on what the “Diablo” series might entail, but Cosby will be bringing his pedigree as the writer behind the new “Hellboy” film reboot to the project, which should make for the kind of gory and violent expectations fans have for any series that could be based on the “Diablo” series.

“Diablo III” is currently returning to the public eye with the “Diablo III Eternal Collection” for Nintendo Switch, which is coming as a Switch exclusive on Nov. 2. The original “Diablo III’ debuted back in 2012, and this new package will include all the DLC and expansions released for the game over the years.