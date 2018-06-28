Rovio Opens Angry Birds World Amusement Park in Qatar

Angry Birds World, a new amusement park based on the hit game franchise, is now partially open in Qatar, according to a press release.

The brand new indoor section of the park is available to visitors and includes 17,000 square meters of rides and attractions. Also included is an educational attraction, the Big Tree, intended for children to learn about science and express themselves creatively and musically. There is also the world’s first indoor and outdoor, multi-level karting track. An impressive 261 meters long, the track is modeled after “Angry Birds GO“. The outdoor section of the park is set to open at an undisclosed later date.

The amusement park is just one piece of Rovio’s brand licensing roadmap, with the upcoming release of “The Angry Birds Movie 2” in 2019 a major focus for the company. Of course, it all goes back to where the “Angry Birds” name started— the original iPhone game that launched a multi-million dollar franchise. Rovio also revealed in an exclusive interview with Variety in May that the company plans to adapt the game into a live-action television show.

Rovio was aided in the production of the amusement park by location-based entertainment company, Trimoo. Riad Makdessi, CEO at Trimoo, commented on the milestone that is marked by the opening of the new park.

“Angry Birds World is a world’s first in every aspect, from the theming to the choice of rides and entertainment,” Makdessi stated. “At Trimoo, we strive to deliver more than just entertainment. The park’s innovative concept supports our greater mission of creating lasting memories for every guest. Through creativity, innovation, game and design thinking, we believe we can revolutionize the way people experience the world – and Angry Birds World is the first step towards realizing our goal. This is a significant milestone for us, as we bring to Qatar and the Middle East one of the largest indoor and outdoor entertainment hubs for the whole family.”

  'Overwatch's' Adorable New Hamster Hero is Live on the PTR

    Rovio Opens Angry Birds World Amusement Park in Qatar

  'Overwatch's' Adorable New Hamster Hero is Live on the PTR

    'Overwatch's' Adorable New Hamster Hero is Live on the PTR

  • Anthem

    'Anthem,' 'Sekiro' Top Nominees For The Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2018

  'Yo-Kai Watch Blasters' Revealed for Western Release This Fall

    'Yo-Kai Watch Blasters' Revealed for Western Release This Fall

  Piracy Enabling Firmware Can Brick Nintendo Switch if Pirated

    Piracy Enabling Firmware Can Brick Nintendo Switch if Pirated

  • Niantic

    These Technologies Could Power the Next ‘Pokemon Go’

