‘Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs’ Brings Mega-Franchise to Virtual Reality

The “Angry Birds” franchise comes to virtual reality next year with the release of the upcoming “Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs,” Rovio Entertainment and developer Resolution Games announced today.

“Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs” will launch on all major VR platforms in early 2019. The VR release takes players to a remote island populated by the series’ infamous green pigs and will feature as-of-yet unannounced characters from the “Angry Birds” universe.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Rovio to bring their beloved franchise to VR,” said Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games. Stockholm-based studio Resolution Games is perhaps best known for the augmented reality fishing game “Bait! Under the Surface.” The developer secured $7.5 million in funding this October and is currently valued at $87.5 million.

“’Angry Bird’s’ lends itself perfectly to VR, where players can experience the already highly engaging characters and gameplay mechanics in a much more tangible and immersive way than ever. Just as “Angry Birds” was applauded for its intuitive controls and gameplay on mobile, we feel ‘Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs’ will continue that legacy for VR.”

Rovio teamed up with the developer before, most recently for the development of “Angry Birds FPS: First Person Slingshot,” an augmented reality game for the limited-release Magic Leap headset.