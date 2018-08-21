Amazon’s ‘The Grand Tour Game’ Brings Episodic Racing to Consoles

The Prime Original series “The Grand Tour” is getting its own video game from Amazon Game Studios. “The Grand Tour Game” is an episodic racing title based on the automobile-themed show starring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May.

“The Grand Tour Game” is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, bringing a number of different locations with souped-up cars for players to drive. There’s a selection of fun challenges based on the Amazon Prime-exclusive series. There’s a bridge from the show to the game, as new episodes from “The Grand Tour” will color the new game installments during Season 3 of the show weekly. The game will incorporate cars, locations, and a few “surprises” culled from the latest episodes.

With four-player split-screen support as well as power-ups like High Tea and More Horsepowers, the game’s geared toward including the show’s fans with “Top Gear”-centric humor and the signature personalities of hosts Clarkson, Hammond, and May. The trio have also recorded new voiceover lines for the game, which will presumably continue to be updated in addition to the new content delivery each week.

“It’s a video game featuring me, the crashy one, and the slow one. That’s all you need to know,” said Jeremy Clarkson. Built using Amazon Lumberyard and Amazon Web Services (AWS), it’s an interesting release that should appeal to fans of the Prime Original series and its unique blend of humor and automobile reviews.