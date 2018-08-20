You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Prime’s 20% Game Discount Coming to an End

Amazon’s 20% discount for video game pre-orders is going away on Aug. 28, according to the company. The online retailer will offer Prime members a $10 credit on select titles instead, as first reported by Polygon.

The offer only applies to games sold and shipped by Amazon or Amazon Digital Services. Ones sold by third-party vendors don’t qualify, even if they say they’re “fulfilled by Amazon” or “Prime eligible.” Amazon said it will contact buyers up to 35 days after a qualifying purchase telling them the $10 credit has been added to their accounts. It will be valid for 60 days after activation.

Earlier this year, Best Buy said it’s ending its own video game discount program, Gamers Club Unlocked. GCU originally cost $99.99 for a two-year membership and offered a discount on pre-orders along with other benefits like extra trade-in credit and promotional offers. It still offers its own $10 credit via the My Best Buy program.

Losing both Best Buy and Amazon’s discount programs is a blow to gamers looking to save a few bucks. Of course, Amazon Prime has other benefits. It includes free membership to Twitch Prime. But, that’s going through some changes as well. Twitch announced on Monday ad-free viewing will no longer be part of Twitch Prime for new members starting on Sept. 14. People with monthly subscriptions will get ad-free viewing until Oct. 15, while anyone with an annual subscription will continue to get ad-free viewing until their next renewal date.

“Advertising is an important source of support for the creators who make Twitch possible. This change will strengthen and expand that advertising opportunity for creators so they can get more support from their viewers for doing what they love,” Twitch said in an email to Prime members.

