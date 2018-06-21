You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon’s Mobile Masters Event Takes Place June 23-24

CREDIT: nWay

Amazon’s Mobile Masters takes place in Seattle, Wash. on June 23-24, the company announced Thursday. The popular tournament brings amateur and professional esports players from around the globe together to compete for a $100,000 prize pool.

This year’s competition features the fighting game “Power Rangers: Legacy Wars,” free-to-play tower defense title “Survival Arena,” the massively multiplayer online game “World of Tanks Blitz,” and multiplayer first-person shooter “Critical Ops.”

“Critical Ops” developer Critical Force is apparently using this opportunity to unveil a new spectator client for the event. It promises to give viewers a complete overview of the match, according to a press release. It will also help shoutcasters commentate and create stories around the game. “Viewers will have real-time information about the weapon composition and economy of both teams as well as player positioning on the map,” said “Critical Force” community and esports manager Kasperi Kivistö.

In addition, developer nWay will host a variety of in-game tournaments for “Power Rangers: Legacy Wars” from Thursday, June 21 through Sunday, June 24. Prizes include a Nintendo Switch, Xbox One S, Fire TV, and an Amazon Echo.

Fans can watch Mobile Masters via the Amazon Appstore YouTube channel, Facebook, or Twitch. The full broadcast schedule is below.

Broadcast Schedule:

Saturday, June 23

10:00 AM PT – “World of Tanks Blitz”
2:00 PM PT – “Power Rangers: Legacy Wars”

Sunday, June 24

9:00 AM PT – “Critical Ops”
1:00 PM PT – “Survival Arena”

Full nWay in-game event schedule:

Thursday, June 21

11:00 PM – 2:00 PM PT
5:00 PM – 8:00 PM PT

Friday, June 22

11:00 PM – 2:00 PM PT
5:00 PM – 8:00 PM PT

Saturday, June 23

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT

Sunday, June 24

11:00 PM – 2:00 PM PT
5:00 PM – 8:00 PM PT

  The 2018 Steam Summer Sale is

    The 2018 Steam Summer Sale is Now Live

  Amazon's Mobile Masters Event Takes Place

    Amazon's Mobile Masters Event Takes Place June 23-24

  Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 4, Week 8 Challenges Guide

  Ex-'Burnout' Devs Working On Two New

    Ex-'Burnout' Devs Working On Two New Racing Games

  Study: The Top 50 Grossing iOS

    Study: The Top 50 Grossing iOS Games Usually Don't Stay On Top For Long

  Check Out What Your Friends Are

    Check Out What Your Friends Are Playing With Discord's New Games Tab

  You Can Apply for the 'Arena

    Apply for the Nintendo Switch 'Arena of Valor' Closed Beta Now

