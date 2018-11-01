You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

All New ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fighter Will Get an Amiibo

Every new fighter appearing in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” will be getting their own amiibo figure, Nintendo announced during its Thursday morning Direct video stream. Those figures will roll out over time because Nintendo is creating them in parallel with the game, they said.

Figures for Inkling, Ridley, and Wolf will be available on Dec. 7.  King K. Rool and Ice Climbers will get their amiibo on Feb. 15. And Isabelle, Pichu, Ken, Young Link and Daisy will all get their figures sometime in 2019. Others expected out in the future including Ken, Incineroar, Simon Belmont, and Piranha Plant.

Existing amiibo will also work with “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” The game is due out on the Nintendo Switch on Dec. 7.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is the fifth installment in the popular brawler series. It includes every playable character from the franchise to-date, along with several newcomers like “Metroid’s” Ridley, “Splatoon’s” Inkling, and “Animal Crossing’s” Isabelle. It will feature over 103 stages and 900 musical tracks.

Earlier in the Nintendo Direct, the company unveiled a few new characters including Street Fighter’s Ken.

  Nintendo Reveals 'Smash World' Smartphone App

    Nintendo Reveals 'Smash World' Smartphone App for 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

  New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Video

    New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Video Explains Confusing Backstory (Watch)

  'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Online Features

    'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Online Features Revealed

  All New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

    All New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Fighter Will Get an Amiibo

  Game Site Apologizes For 'Red Dead

    Game Site Apologizes For 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Leak, Pays £1 million Donation

  'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's' Final Fighters

    'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's' Final Fighters Are Ken, Incineroar

  'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Nintendo Direct

    'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Nintendo Direct, Treehouse Live (Watch)

