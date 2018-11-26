‘Alien: Blackout’ Reveal Could Be Coming During Game Awards

Multiple signs point to an “Alien: Blackout” reveal coming to The Game Awards this year, as spotted by VideoGamer on Monday.

A tweet from Geoff Keighley, who will host The Game Awards 2018 was one of the first hints. “WORLDS // WILL // CHANGE on December 6 #TheGameAwards,” stated his tweet from Nov. 1.

The font used in the image looks similar to the font used in other “Alien” franchise displays, according to VideoGamer.

Perhaps the strongest clue is that 20th Century Fox trademarked “Alien: Blackout” under the categories which include “game software” and “on-line computer games,” visible via the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

Cold Iron Studios, founded in 2015 is currently working on “a new PC and console shooter based on the ‘Alien’ franchise” according to its website. It’s possible this could be “Alien: Blackout.”

The last “Alien” game for both consoles and PC in the series was “Alien: Isolation,” released back in 2014, so it seems we are overdue for a new addition.

The Game Awards is coming next month, and Keighley hinted at the big announcements planned for the event in a tweet earlier this month.

“The show we have coming together this year gets more and more insane every day. We’ve never had a lineup of announcements like this. Big surprises. Huge franchises,” Keighley wrote on Nov. 13. “And now, you’ll meet the nominees that bring heart and passion to the stage.”

The Game Awards will stream across 40 networks on Dec. 6, including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Mixer.

Check out the full list of nominations for The Game Awards 2018 here.