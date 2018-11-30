×
Listen to Alessia Cara’s New Love Song ‘Nintendo Game’

Alessia Cara
CREDIT: Def Jam

“We could grow up, but it’s no fun that way, and so we treat love like it’s a Nintendo game.”

Alessia Cara’s latest album dropped Friday. Packed with 15 songs stretched across 45 minutes, “Growing Pains'” highlight might be the namesake song, but among the list is one focused entirely on Nintendo gaming.

“Nintendo Game” is a love song that uses the vernacular of gaming to decry how when love is treated like a game — or specifically a Nintendo game — “nobody wins, nobody, nobody wins. But the game goes on.”

It’s a catchy — albeit at times slightly nonsensical — tune.

We’ve posted the full lyrics and the video below. We spot two specific game references right off the top (“Mario Kart,” “The Legend of Zelda”). How many do you see?

Choose your weapon and let’s go
Who’s gonna beat this level?
I speed up, you slow down
Looks like I’m on your tail now
Another round, do we give up?
This is taking longer than Zelda
Hold on, what I meant was
Is it too late to get a one up?

Baby, baby, baby, this is getting too crazy
I don’t have the training
Baby, baby, baby, this love ain’t a game
So we should stop playing

Push and shove, go ahead and take your aim
We better duck, ’cause right now nobody’s safe
And we could grow up, but it’s no fun that way
And so we treat love like it’s a Nintendo game
But nobody wins

(Nobody wins)
(Nobody, nobody wins)
(But the game goes on)

All the trash talk is getting reloaded
I’d rather try my hand at Rainbow Road
I’m focused, on my next move
But you’re onto me so it’s no use
It’s a showdown, a game for two
Pick each other’s brains looking for clues
A battle with no objective
Who will be the final one standing?

Baby, baby, baby, this is getting too crazy
I don’t have the training
Baby, baby, baby, this love ain’t a game
So we should stop playing

Push and shove, go ahead and take your aim
We better duck, ’cause right now nobody’s safe
And we could grow up, but it’s no fun that way
And so we treat love like it’s a Nintendo game
But nobody wins

(Nobody wins)

Push and shove, go ahead and take your aim
We better duck, ’cause right now nobody’s safe

Push and shove, go ahead and take your aim
We better duck, ’cause right now nobody’s safe
And we could grow up, but it’s no fun that way
And so we treat love like it’s a Nintendo game
But nobody wins

