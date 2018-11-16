×
‘Castlevania’ Executive Producer Working on ‘Devil May Cry’ Series

CREDIT: Capcom

An animated series adaptation of Capcom’s “Devil May Cry” franchise is in the works, according to IGN. It’s being developed by Adi Shankar, the executive producer of Netflix’s “Castlevania” series.

The new “Devil May Cry” series will be part of what Shankar is dubbing the “bootleg multiverse.” While he didn’t provide any specifics to IGN about its plot or how it fits into a wider animated universe, but he did say he “acquired these [“Devil May Cry”] rights myself so the jabronis in Hollywood don’t f*** this one up too.”

“Castlevania’s” success helped pave the way for this new series, Shankar said. Based on Konami’s classic action-adventure game franchise, its second season recently debuted on Netflix and it “really overperformed,” Shankar said. “It did crazy well. We immediately got greenlit for Season 3.”

There’s no word yet on where or when the “Devil May Cry” animated series will air. There’s also no word yet on casting or who’s writing it. The “Castlevania” series is written by comic book and novel author Warren Ellis, perhaps best known for his work on graphic novels like “Transmetropolitan” and “The Authority.”

The “Devil May Cry” franchise has sold 16 million units during its lifespan. Capcom recently announced it’s working on a fifth entry in the series, which is expected to launch on Mar. 8. Its predecessor, “Devil May Cry 4” came out 10 years ago. Developer Ninja Theory created a reboot title in 2013 that was well-received by critics and reportedly sold well in Japan, but failed to capture the attention of Western audiences.

