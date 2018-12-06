Activision Debuts New ‘Black Ops 4’ Battle Edition For The Holidays

Activision is offering a new Battle Edition for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” that features the game’s multiplayer and Blackout game modes only, it announced on Thursday.

This leaner version of the first-person shooter is available to PC gamers exclusively on Blizzard Battle.net for a limited introductory price of $30. It includes the full multiplayer and Blackout experiences, Activision said, and it’s compatible with all existing copies and online lobbies for those modes on PC.

“Since launch, the response on ‘Black Ops 4’ from the PC community has been fantastic, and the game has continued to drive solid engagement with players,” said Activision senior vice president of global digital and mobile commerce Rob Schonfeld. “The ‘Black Ops 4 Battle Edition’ is a great way to bring even more, new players into the game and allow them to jump into the incredibly fun multiplayer and Blackout modes which fans have loved so much since day one.”

Blackout is “Call of Duty’s” new battle royale mode, which brings together characters, locations, and more from across the franchise into one last-man-standing brawl. Its sprawling map is the largest in “Call of Duty” history, Activision said.

Meanwhile, “Black Ops 4’s” multiplayer features the return of the Pick 10 system, along with improved weapon controls, combat flow, health regeneration, and player movement.

The Battle Edition doesn’t include “Black Ops 4’s” Zombies campaign, but Activision said fans who are interested in upgrading can snag the Digital Standard Edition on PC, which includes that game mode along with 1,100 Call of Duty Points and bonus items.

The $30 introductory price lasts from now until Jan. 6. After that, it increases to $40.