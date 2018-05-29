Valve Removes ‘Active Shooter’ Game and Its Developer From Steam

Valve has removed controversial game “Active Shooter” and the developer responsible for it from its digital storefront Steam.

Active Shooter” was a first-person shooter where players could choose to be members of an elite SWAT team or the titular active shooter, according to its Steam description. Depending on what role they picked, players were tasked with either neutralizing the target or hunting and killing civilians in a school setting. A counter in the corner of the screen tallied the number of cops and civilians killed.

The game was scheduled to launch on Steam June 6, but widespread condemnation and anger from lawmakers, activists, and the parents of school shooting victims apparently caused Valve to investigate. In an email to Variety, a Valve spokesman said the person who made the game has a history of abusive behavior and it’s removed both developer Revived Games and publisher Acid from its digital storefront.

“This developer and publisher is, in fact, a person calling himself Ata Berdiyev, who had previously been removed last fall when he was operating as ‘[bc]Interactive’ and ‘Elusive Team,'” Valve said. “Ata is a troll, with a history of customer abuse, publishing copyrighted material, and user review manipulation. His subsequent return under new business names was a fact that came to light as we investigated the controversy around his upcoming title. We are not going to do business with people who act like this towards our customers or Valve.”

Valve added that a broader conversation about Steam’s content policies “is one that we’ll be addressing soon.”

