×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mind-Bending VR Game ‘A Fisherman’s Tale’ Launches in January

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

“A Fisherman’s Tale,” a virtual reality title with an interesting take on co-operative gameplay, officially launches in January 2019, publisher Vertigo Games announced on Wednesday.

It boasts a unique VR gameplay mechanic based on the recursion principle. In computer science, recursion is a method of problem solving where the solution depends on solutions to smaller instances of the same problem. In a way, “A Fisherman’s Tale” is a co-op game, Vertigo said, but it’s one where you team up with multiple dimensions of yourself.

The game’s story focuses on a tiny fisherman puppet named Bob. One day, he hears a storm alert on the radio and has to get to the top of a lighthouse to turn on the light. But, when he tries to leave his cabin, something unexpected is waiting outside. The player, as Bob, will use their hands to pick up, throw, combine, and use various items to break the laws of physics and solve puzzles.

“What does it mean to be trapped inside a replica in an elusive virtual world?” Vertigo Games said. “‘A Fisherman’s Tale’ at it heart is a story about breaking away from illusions to find truth. And who knows, you may learn something about yourself along the way.”

“A Fisherman’s Tale” is coming to multiple VR platforms, including PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality. It costs $15.

Founded in 2008, Vertigo Games is a publisher and developer perhaps best-known for its VR first-person shooter “Arizona Sunshine” and its VR strategy game “Skyworld.” “A Fisherman’s Tale” is being developed by Innerspace in collaboration with ARTE, a public service European culture channel and digital network.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Gaming

  • $250 Million in Nintendo Products Sold

    $250 Million in Nintendo Products Sold in U.S. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday

    “A Fisherman’s Tale,” a virtual reality title with an interesting take on co-operative gameplay, officially launches in January 2019, publisher Vertigo Games announced on Wednesday. It boasts a unique VR gameplay mechanic based on the recursion principle. In computer science, recursion is a method of problem solving where the solution depends on solutions to smaller […]

  • United States Senator Maggie Hassan, Democrat

    Federal Trade Commission Chairman Pledges to Investigate Video Game Loot Boxes

    “A Fisherman’s Tale,” a virtual reality title with an interesting take on co-operative gameplay, officially launches in January 2019, publisher Vertigo Games announced on Wednesday. It boasts a unique VR gameplay mechanic based on the recursion principle. In computer science, recursion is a method of problem solving where the solution depends on solutions to smaller […]

  • Joe Robert Cole

    'Black Panther' Scribe Joe Robert Cole to Write 'Call of Duty' Movie Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    “A Fisherman’s Tale,” a virtual reality title with an interesting take on co-operative gameplay, officially launches in January 2019, publisher Vertigo Games announced on Wednesday. It boasts a unique VR gameplay mechanic based on the recursion principle. In computer science, recursion is a method of problem solving where the solution depends on solutions to smaller […]

  • Netflix - Telltale Minecraft Story Mode

    Telltale Games' 'Minecraft: Story Mode' Now on Netflix

    “A Fisherman’s Tale,” a virtual reality title with an interesting take on co-operative gameplay, officially launches in January 2019, publisher Vertigo Games announced on Wednesday. It boasts a unique VR gameplay mechanic based on the recursion principle. In computer science, recursion is a method of problem solving where the solution depends on solutions to smaller […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Hits 200 Million Players, 8.3 Million Concurrents

    “A Fisherman’s Tale,” a virtual reality title with an interesting take on co-operative gameplay, officially launches in January 2019, publisher Vertigo Games announced on Wednesday. It boasts a unique VR gameplay mechanic based on the recursion principle. In computer science, recursion is a method of problem solving where the solution depends on solutions to smaller […]

  • Bungie Details The Road Ahead for

    Bungie Moves Away From Major 'Destiny 2' Expansions, Focuses on Smaller, More Updates

    “A Fisherman’s Tale,” a virtual reality title with an interesting take on co-operative gameplay, officially launches in January 2019, publisher Vertigo Games announced on Wednesday. It boasts a unique VR gameplay mechanic based on the recursion principle. In computer science, recursion is a method of problem solving where the solution depends on solutions to smaller […]

  • Bethesda Apologizes for Lack of 'Fallout

    Bethesda Apologizes for Lack of 'Fallout 76' Communication, Details Changes

    “A Fisherman’s Tale,” a virtual reality title with an interesting take on co-operative gameplay, officially launches in January 2019, publisher Vertigo Games announced on Wednesday. It boasts a unique VR gameplay mechanic based on the recursion principle. In computer science, recursion is a method of problem solving where the solution depends on solutions to smaller […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad