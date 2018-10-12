Over 50 Weapons in ‘Red Dead Redemption 2,’ Many Ways to Customize

Rockstar detailed some of the weapons offered in “Red Dead Redemption 2” and how players can customize them on its website Friday.

The incredibly detailed world of the upcoming western action title extends to weapon care and maintenance. Players can customize guns to perform exactly as they want and the performance will increase as they use a particular gun. But, guns needs to be properly cleaned and maintained or it could degrade if neglected.

Of course, the variety of guns offered are not just for show— each gun is suited for different tasks. For example, for close range situations where you don’t need to worry about accuracy as much but might need something for immediate protection or perhaps have one hand full, a sawed-off shutgun should do the job well. If riding on horseback, Rockstar recommends a double-action revolver for its “high-fire rate”— a necessity for rapid movement.

For situations where accuracy is key, sniper rifles may be a better fit. Or, you can even add a scope to other rifles to improve aim. This is just one way to customize among many. Rockstar nothes that there are “visual upgrades like new metals, woods, varnishes and engravings to performance upgrades like new barrels, grips, sights and scopes.” So players can make sure their weapons don’t just look the way they desire, but can customize them for their situation as well.

In addition to all this weaponry goodness, the upcoming game will also have an expanded version of the Dead Eye system, which was also in “Red Dead Redemption.” In the first game, time would slow down, providing the player a chance to make a key shot. Throughout “Red Dead Redemption 2,” the Dead Eye system will upgrade and offer new abilities. So it’s not only in slow motion, but players will be able to pinpoint the weakest points displayed on their enemies body and even able to select multiple targets.