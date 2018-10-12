You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Over 50 Weapons in ‘Red Dead Redemption 2,’ Many Ways to Customize

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rockstar Games

Rockstar detailed some of the weapons offered in “Red Dead Redemption 2” and how players can customize them on its website Friday.

The incredibly detailed world of the upcoming western action title extends to weapon care and maintenance. Players can customize guns to perform exactly as they want and the performance will increase as they use a particular gun. But, guns needs to be properly cleaned and maintained or it could degrade if neglected.

Of course, the variety of guns offered are not just for show— each gun is suited for different tasks. For example, for close range situations where you don’t need to worry about accuracy as much but might need something for immediate protection or perhaps have one hand full, a sawed-off shutgun should do the job well. If riding on horseback, Rockstar recommends a double-action revolver for its “high-fire rate”—  a necessity for rapid movement.

For situations where accuracy is key, sniper rifles may be a better fit. Or, you can even add a scope to other rifles to improve aim. This is just one way to customize among many. Rockstar nothes that there are “visual upgrades like new metals, woods, varnishes and engravings to performance upgrades like new barrels, grips, sights and scopes.”  So players can make sure their weapons don’t just look the way they desire, but can customize them for their situation as well.

In addition to all this weaponry goodness, the upcoming game will also have an expanded version of the Dead Eye system, which was also in “Red Dead Redemption.” In the first game, time would slow down, providing the player a chance to make a key shot. Throughout “Red Dead Redemption 2,” the Dead Eye system will upgrade and offer new abilities. So it’s not only in slow motion, but players will be able to pinpoint the weakest points displayed on their enemies body and even able to select multiple targets.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Gaming

  • 'Destiny 2' Forsaken Expansion Will Include

    'Destiny 2' Forsaken Expansion Will Include Previous DLC

    Rockstar detailed some of the weapons offered in “Red Dead Redemption 2” and how players can customize them on its website Friday. The incredibly detailed world of the upcoming western action title extends to weapon care and maintenance. Players can customize guns to perform exactly as they want and the performance will increase as they […]

  • Over 50 Weapons in 'Red Dead

    Over 50 Weapons in 'Red Dead Redemption 2,' Many Ways to Customize

    Rockstar detailed some of the weapons offered in “Red Dead Redemption 2” and how players can customize them on its website Friday. The incredibly detailed world of the upcoming western action title extends to weapon care and maintenance. Players can customize guns to perform exactly as they want and the performance will increase as they […]

  • THQ Nordic Details 'Darksiders III' Post-Launch

    THQ Nordic Details 'Darksiders III' Post-Launch DLC Plans

    Rockstar detailed some of the weapons offered in “Red Dead Redemption 2” and how players can customize them on its website Friday. The incredibly detailed world of the upcoming western action title extends to weapon care and maintenance. Players can customize guns to perform exactly as they want and the performance will increase as they […]

  • Watch Ninja Play 'Fortnite' With Ellen

    Watch Ninja Play 'Fortnite' With Ellen DeGeneres

    Rockstar detailed some of the weapons offered in “Red Dead Redemption 2” and how players can customize them on its website Friday. The incredibly detailed world of the upcoming western action title extends to weapon care and maintenance. Players can customize guns to perform exactly as they want and the performance will increase as they […]

  • Blizzard Gear Store Mentions "Diablo: Reign

    'Diablo: Reign of Terror' Pops Up in BlizzCon Store

    Rockstar detailed some of the weapons offered in “Red Dead Redemption 2” and how players can customize them on its website Friday. The incredibly detailed world of the upcoming western action title extends to weapon care and maintenance. Players can customize guns to perform exactly as they want and the performance will increase as they […]

  • 'Corpse Party: Blood Drive' Rated By

    'Corpse Party: Blood Drive' Rated By ESRB For Nintendo Switch

    Rockstar detailed some of the weapons offered in “Red Dead Redemption 2” and how players can customize them on its website Friday. The incredibly detailed world of the upcoming western action title extends to weapon care and maintenance. Players can customize guns to perform exactly as they want and the performance will increase as they […]

  • Competitive 1 vs. 1 Multiplayer Ghost

    Competitive 1V1 Multiplayer Ghost Mode Coming to 'Hitman 2'

    Rockstar detailed some of the weapons offered in “Red Dead Redemption 2” and how players can customize them on its website Friday. The incredibly detailed world of the upcoming western action title extends to weapon care and maintenance. Players can customize guns to perform exactly as they want and the performance will increase as they […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad