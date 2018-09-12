Delayed Nintendo Direct Hits Thursday

Nintendo’s delayed Direct video presentation is now scheduled to run on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, the company announced Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles as well as the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Nintendo delayed the 3DS-focused last week following the deadly earthquake that hit Hokkaido, Japan.

“Due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, we have decided to delay this week’s planned Nintendo Direct,” the company announced at the time. “We will provide a new time and date in the near future. Thank you for your understanding.”

At least seven people were killed when the magnitude-6.7 quake hit Japan’s north island of Hokkaido Thursday morning. The quake caused landslides which buried homes in the area.

This was to be Nintendo’s third Direct in less than a month. In August, Nintendo held a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” livestream where it revealed new characters and stages. “Castlevania’s” Simon and Richter Belmont are joining the brawling game along with “Donkey Kong” villain King K. Rool. The “Smash” team also gave a sneak peek of new stages like Dracula’s Castle, New Donk City, and “Earthbound’s” Magicant. Earlier this month, Nintendo held a direct detailing a number of indie releases for the Switch.

You can view tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct on the official website or YouTube.