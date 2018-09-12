Delayed Nintendo Direct Hits Thursday

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nintendo’s delayed Direct video presentation is now scheduled to run on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, the company announced Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles as well as the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Nintendo delayed the 3DS-focused last week following the deadly earthquake that hit Hokkaido, Japan.

“Due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, we have decided to delay this week’s planned Nintendo Direct,” the company announced at the time. “We will provide a new time and date in the near future. Thank you for your understanding.”

At least seven people were killed when the magnitude-6.7 quake hit Japan’s north island of Hokkaido Thursday morning. The quake caused landslides which buried homes in the area.

This was to be Nintendo’s third Direct in less than a month. In August, Nintendo held a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” livestream where it revealed new characters and stages. “Castlevania’s” Simon and Richter Belmont are joining the brawling game along with “Donkey Kong” villain King K. Rool. The “Smash” team also gave a sneak peek of new stages like Dracula’s Castle, New Donk City, and “Earthbound’s” Magicant.

Earlier this month, Nintendo held a direct detailing a number of indie releases for the Switch.

You can view tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct on the official website or YouTube.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Gaming

  • Nintendo Switch Online Gets Launch Date,

    Nintendo Switch Online Gets Launch Date, Free Trial, Other Details

    Nintendo’s delayed Direct video presentation is now scheduled to run on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, the company announced Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles as well as the Nintendo Switch Online service. Nintendo delayed the 3DS-focused last week following […]

  • Peter Calloway to Adapt 'Alan Wake'

    Peter Calloway to Adapt 'Alan Wake' For Television (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nintendo’s delayed Direct video presentation is now scheduled to run on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, the company announced Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles as well as the Nintendo Switch Online service. Nintendo delayed the 3DS-focused last week following […]

  • Nintendo Brings 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

    Nintendo Brings 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' to College Football Tour

    Nintendo’s delayed Direct video presentation is now scheduled to run on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, the company announced Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles as well as the Nintendo Switch Online service. Nintendo delayed the 3DS-focused last week following […]

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

    Treyarch Ups 'Black Ops 4' Blackout Beta Player Count, Confirms Daily Updates

    Nintendo’s delayed Direct video presentation is now scheduled to run on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, the company announced Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles as well as the Nintendo Switch Online service. Nintendo delayed the 3DS-focused last week following […]

  • Gunfire Reportedly Strikes House of Popular

    Gunfire Strikes House of Popular Streamer Dr Disrespect (Report)

    Nintendo’s delayed Direct video presentation is now scheduled to run on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, the company announced Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles as well as the Nintendo Switch Online service. Nintendo delayed the 3DS-focused last week following […]

  • Documentary Explores Why Uwe Boll is

    Documentary Explores Uwe Boll as 'Most Hated Man in Hollywood'

    Nintendo’s delayed Direct video presentation is now scheduled to run on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, the company announced Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles as well as the Nintendo Switch Online service. Nintendo delayed the 3DS-focused last week following […]

  • 'Spider-Man' Is Getting A New Game

    'Spider-Man' Getting New Game Plus Mode

    Nintendo’s delayed Direct video presentation is now scheduled to run on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, the company announced Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles as well as the Nintendo Switch Online service. Nintendo delayed the 3DS-focused last week following […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad