2K Games Program to Refurbish Basketball Courts in Underserved Communities

“NBA 2K” publisher 2K is launching a program to support underserved communities across the country by refurbishing basketball courts and promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, the company announced on Tuesday.

2K Foundations plans to refurbish 12 basketball courts in multiple cities during its first year, including Cincinnati, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Cleveland. The courts will have environmentally safe upgrades, the publisher said, as well as offering resources to create local basketball tournaments. The program will also provide technology upgrades in local community centers enabling STEM education programming for children.

Additionally, Microsoft is partnering with 2K and outfitting each location with Xbox One S consoles and other equipment.

“2K Foundations is inspired by the basketball community and passionate ‘NBA 2K’ fans who have been enthusiastic about their love for the game over the last two decades,” Jason Argent, senior VP of basketball operations for “NBA 2K,” said in a press release. “Basketball has been so good to us, and we want to pay it forward to the communities that need it most, by helping to enhance the lives of youth both on the court and in the classroom.”

Some of the installations are already complete. In Baltimore, for example, 2K Foundations teamed up with Volo City Kids Foundation to makeover the courts at the Goodnow Pal Center. It also offered free basketball clinics for seven weeks earlier this year.

2K’s latest title, “NBA 2K19,” launched on Sept. 7 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

