2019 DICE Summit Registration is Open, Coming to Aria in Las Vegas

Registration is now open for the 2019 DICE Summit and submissions are being accepted for the annual awards show, The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday.
The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) will hold the event at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 through Feb. 13. The 22nd Annual DICE Awards will be held on the final evening of the summit and will recognize excellence in games from the past year.
The 2019 DICE Summit is a valuable networking opportunity for games industry professionals and will include workshops, roundtable discussions, and various speakers.
Meggan Scavio, the president of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) commented in a press release on the upcoming events.
DICE offers an unparalleled exchange of ideas that will help shape the future of interactive entertainment as an industry and an artform,” said Scavio. “We are looking forward to continuing the tradition of celebrating video games throughout the week: on-stage with our speaker content, within the more intimate setting of our roundtables and workshops, and culminating on the DICE Awards stage.”
In addition, the next DICE Summit will include various networking activities, from go-karting to Top Golf to playing “Magic: The Gathering.”
The DICE Awards will recognize excellence in various categories, such as Art, Game Design, and Story, before awarding the top honor of the evening, the Game of the Year. Past winners include “Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” “Overwatch,” and “The Last of Us.”
AIAS is accepting submissions for the awards until Dec. 3, and will only consider games released in 2018.
To register for the DICE Summit, visit the official website.

  Kevin Smith

    Kevin Smith, Ninja, Felicia Day, Tony Hawk Headline TwitchCon's Twitch Talk Series

  2019 DICE Summit Registration is Open,

    2019 DICE Summit Registration is Open, Coming to Aria in Las Vegas

  Drake and Scooter Braun Join Esports

    Drake and Scooter Braun Join Esports Org 100 Thieves as Co-Owners

  Former NFL Exec Johanna Faries Named

    Former NFL Exec Johanna Faries Named Head of Call of Duty Esports

  Former Disney Infinity VP Joins Gearbox

    Former Disney Infinity VP Joins Gearbox For Unannounced 'Tent-pole' Game

  Trion Worlds Acquired by Gamigo, Laid

    Trion Worlds Acquired by Gamigo, Laid Off a Number of its Staff

