2019 DICE Summit Registration is Open, Coming to Aria in Las Vegas

Registration is now open for the 2019 DICE Summit and submissions are being accepted for the annual awards show, The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday. The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) will hold the event at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 through Feb. 13. […]
Registration is now open for the 2019 DICE Summit and submissions are being accepted for the annual awards show, The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday. The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) will hold the event at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 through Feb. 13. […]
Registration is now open for the 2019 DICE Summit and submissions are being accepted for the annual awards show, The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday. The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) will hold the event at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 through Feb. 13. […]
Registration is now open for the 2019 DICE Summit and submissions are being accepted for the annual awards show, The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday. The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) will hold the event at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 through Feb. 13. […]
Registration is now open for the 2019 DICE Summit and submissions are being accepted for the annual awards show, The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday. The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) will hold the event at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 through Feb. 13. […]
Registration is now open for the 2019 DICE Summit and submissions are being accepted for the annual awards show, The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday. The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) will hold the event at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 through Feb. 13. […]
Registration is now open for the 2019 DICE Summit and submissions are being accepted for the annual awards show, The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday. The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) will hold the event at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 through Feb. 13. […]