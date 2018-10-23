2019 DICE Summit Registration is Open, Coming to Aria in Las Vegas

The 2019 DICE Summit is a valuable networking opportunity for games industry professionals and will include workshops, roundtable discussions, and various speakers.

Meggan Scavio , the president of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) commented in a press release on the upcoming events.

DICE offers an unparalleled exchange of ideas that will help shape the future of interactive entertainment as an industry and an artform,” said Scavio. “We are looking forward to continuing the tradition of celebrating video games throughout the week: on-stage with our speaker content, within the more intimate setting of our roundtables and workshops, and culminating on the DICE Awards stage.”

In addition, the next DICE Summit will include various networking activities, from go-karting to Top Golf to playing “ Magic: The Gathering .”

The DICE Awards will recognize excellence in various categories, such as Art, Game Design, and Story, before awarding the top honor of the evening, the Game of the Year. Past winners include “Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” “Overwatch,” and “The Last of Us.”

AIAS is accepting submissions for the awards until Dec. 3, and will only consider games released in 2018.