×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Epic Games Celebrates The Holidays With ’14 Days of Fortnite’

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Epic Games

Epic Games is bringing more holiday cheer to its popular battle royale game with “14 Days of Fortnite,” a limited-time event featuring new modes, challenges, and more, according to the developer’s website.

The event kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 19. Starting at 9 a.m. ET each day afterwards, players can log into the game to find out which modes are available. Epic didn’t provide details on what these modes will be, however. It’s a holiday surprise, apparently!

On the Battle Royale side of things, players can jump out of a festive Battle Bus, find a Snowball Launcher, or hide within a holiday-lit Legendary Bush. Meanwhile, ground vehicles now slide on icy surfaces, Epic said, and sticking a landing on all four wheels no longer damages the player inside.

Fortnite’s” new creative mode is getting into the spirit as well. Players can now build their creations with winter-themed islands. There are four total and they’re selected from the player Rift on the starter island. There’re also six new Winter Village prefabs available. Additionally, Epic said it’s now giving players two total “The Block” islands instead of one.

Related

Finally, “Fortnite’s” Save the World story campaign is getting both returning and new themed enemies, along with a winter map. A new holiday quest will unlock every day and automatically appear in a player’s quest log. Completing them rewards snowflake tickets to use in the store. A free Upgrade Llama will appear in the store each day, Epic said, while a Smorgasbord Llama will appear for a few days around Dec. 25.

The biggest addition to Save the World, however, is a new experience called Frostnite that will test how well players can survive the brutal cold. They’ll have to keep a burner filled with scavenged BluGlo. If it runs out, characters will freeze. As the burner decreases, the Storm Shield shrinks, so it’s important to keep it topped off. Oh, and players have to do all this without their gear or resources. They’ll only start with their survival skills, schematics, and basic starting weapons.

A large amount of bug fixes and tweaks were also introduced today. The full patch notes can be found here.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Gaming

  • Epic Games Celebrates The Holidays With

    Epic Games Celebrates The Holidays With '14 Days of Fortnite'

    Epic Games is bringing more holiday cheer to its popular battle royale game with “14 Days of Fortnite,” a limited-time event featuring new modes, challenges, and more, according to the developer’s website. The event kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 19. Starting at 9 a.m. ET each day afterwards, players can log into the game to find [...]

  • Monster Hunter: World

    2018 Steam Awards Voting Begins This Week; Here Are The Finalists

    Valve revealed the finalists for The 2018 Steam Awards on Wednesday. The Steam Awards began in 2016 as a way for the community to honor some of the digital distribution platform’s best games. Each year, Valve chooses the categories and lets Steam users vote for the winners. Those categories are usually pretty atypical for an [...]

  • 'PUBG Mobile' Amassed New Revenue High

    'PUBG Mobile' Amassed New Revenue High In December

    Mobile battle royale hit “PUBG Mobile” had its best month yet in terms of player spending in November, according to mobile app analytics firm Sensor Tower. Tencent’s battle royale title brought in an estimated $32.5 million worldwide in November alone, a 44 percent increase than October’s revenue, and 26 percent more than its previous best [...]

  • Trump School Safety Group Calls For

    Trump School Safety Group Calls For Video Game Ratings Groups to Review, Improve Policies

    The Entertainment Software Ratings Board, and other self-regulatory entertainment ratings boards, should review and improve their policies to “ensure access to content is limited to age-appropriate consumers,” according to the findings of the Federal Commission on School Safety, which released in a 180-page report Tuesday. The commission was formed following the spree shooting at a [...]

  • What THQ’s Demise Can Teach About

    What THQ’s Demise Can Teach About Telltale Games and Other Company Closures

    The video game world has lost so many studios over the decades that you’d think that the industry would be desensitized to it. And yet, when it was revealed that Telltale Games was laying off the majority of its 274 employees and beginning a “majority studio closure,” colleagues, journalists, and fans were shocked. About 250 [...]

  • Overwatch eSports Team Raising $500,000 for

    Overwatch eSports Team Fundraising St. Jude Children's Cancer Research

    Immortals LLC., a global eSports firm which owns and operates Overwatch eSports league the Los Angeles Valiant, is teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to raise $500,000 over a two-year period, it was announced today. Starting Dec. 19 at 12p.m. PST, viewers can tune in to a six-hour charity stream led by Joshua [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad