Xbox One Black Friday Deals

Microsoft has quite a bit of sales going on this holiday including deals on the Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X. There’s also some deals on Game Pass, Live and of course tons of games.
The inevitable big sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday are upon us and that means it’s time to start shopping deals for your beloved console. In this post, we’ve put together some of the better deals you can find for the Xbox One as well as discounts on peripherals and games.
Peruse below and drop any deals not listed in the comments to help your fellow gamers out. If you’re more into PC gaming, check out this Computer Gaming Black Friday round-up, or if you’re more into Nintendo, check out this Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 2DS Black Friday round-up and this major digital game sale for both devices. And if the PlayStation 4 is your thing, check out our PlayStation 4 Black Friday Round-Up.
Hardware
Xbox One X 1TB with PUBG and $120 Kohl’s cash
Sale Price: $400
Where: Kohl’s
Xbox One X 1TB with Battlefield 5 and an extra controller
Sale Price: $430
Where: Best Buy
Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle with $60 Kohl’s cash
Sale Price: $200
Where: Kohl’s
Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle
Sale Price: $200
Where: Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart
Xbox One X
Sale Price: $400
Where: Microsoft Store, Walmart
Xbox One X Gold Rush Bundle with free Battlefield V and select controller
Sale Price: $430
Where: Best Buy
Accessories
Xbox One Controller
Sale Price: $40
Where: Best Buy, Kohl’s, Target, Walmart
Xbox Game Pass 12-Month Subscription
Sale Price: $70
Where: Best Buy
Xbox Game Pass 1-Month Subscription
Sale Price: $1
Where: Microsoft Store
Xbox Live 1-Month Subscription
Sale Price: $1
Where: Microsoft Store
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Headset
Sale Price: $45
Where: Target
Turtle Beach XO Three Wired Headset
Sale Price: $30
Where: Best Buy
Games
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Sale Price: $27
Where: GameStop
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Sale Price: $20
Where: Best Buy
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Sale Price: $38
WhereL GameStop
Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
Sale Price: $10
Where: Xbox Store
Dark Souls III
Sale Price: $20
Where: Xbox Store
Far Cry 5
Sale Price: $20
Where: Best Buy
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
Sale Price: $20
Where: Best Buy
Monster Hunter World
Sale Price: $17
Where: Walmart
Sea of Thieves
Sale Price: $25
Where: Best Buy
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack
Sale Price: $35
Where: Best Buy