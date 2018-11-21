Xbox One Black Friday Deals

Microsoft has quite a bit of sales going on this holiday including deals on the Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X. There’s also some deals on Game Pass, Live and of course tons of games.

The inevitable big sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday are upon us and that means it’s time to start shopping deals for your beloved console. In this post, we’ve put together some of the better deals you can find for the Xbox One as well as discounts on peripherals and games.

Peruse below and drop any deals not listed in the comments to help your fellow gamers out. If you’re more into PC gaming, check out this Computer Gaming Black Friday round-up, or if you’re more into Nintendo, check out this Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 2DS Black Friday round-up and this major digital game sale for both devices. And if the PlayStation 4 is your thing, check out our PlayStation 4 Black Friday Round-Up.

Hardware

Xbox One X 1TB with PUBG and $120 Kohl’s cash

Sale Price: $400

Where: Kohl’s

Xbox One X 1TB with Battlefield 5 and an extra controller

Sale Price: $430

Where: Best Buy

Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle with $60 Kohl’s cash

Sale Price: $200

Where: Kohl’s

Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle

Sale Price: $200

Where: Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart

Xbox One X

Sale Price: $400

Where: Microsoft Store, Walmart

Xbox One X Gold Rush Bundle with free Battlefield V and select controller

Sale Price: $430

Where: Best Buy

Accessories

Xbox One Controller

Sale Price: $40

Where: Best Buy, Kohl’s, Target, Walmart

Xbox Game Pass 12-Month Subscription

Sale Price: $70

Where: Best Buy

Xbox Game Pass 1-Month Subscription

Sale Price: $1

Where: Microsoft Store

Xbox Live 1-Month Subscription

Sale Price: $1

Where: Microsoft Store

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Headset

Sale Price: $45

Where: Target

Turtle Beach XO Three Wired Headset

Sale Price: $30

Where: Best Buy

Games

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Sale Price: $27

Where: GameStop

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Sale Price: $20

Where: Best Buy

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Sale Price: $38

WhereL GameStop

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin

Sale Price: $10

Where: Xbox Store

Dark Souls III

Sale Price: $20

Where: Xbox Store

Far Cry 5

Sale Price: $20

Where: Best Buy

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition

Sale Price: $20

Where: Best Buy

Monster Hunter World

Sale Price: $17

Where: Walmart

Sea of Thieves

Sale Price: $25

Where: Best Buy

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack

Sale Price: $35

Where: Best Buy