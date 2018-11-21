PlayStation 4 Black Friday Deals

PlayStation 4 had a great run and its going strong into the holidays with price drops on the console, the PSVR (a must-buy with its increasingly fantastic library of games) as well as some other fantastic price drops.
This holiday, and its inevitable big sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, are upon us and that means it’s time to start shopping deals for your beloved console. In this post, we’ve put together some of the better deals you can find for the PlayStation 4 as well as discounts on peripherals and games.
Peruse below and drop any deals not listed in the comments to help your fellow gamers out. If you’re more into PC gaming, check out this Computer Gaming Black Friday round-up, or if you’re more into Nintendo, check out this Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 2DS Black Friday round-up.
Hardware
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB and Spider-Man
Sale Price: $200
Where: Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart
PlayStation VR Astro Bot and Moss bundle
Sale Price: $199.99
Where: Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart
PlayStation VR Rise to Glory and SuperHot bundle with two PlayStation Move controllers
Sale Price: $249.99
Where: Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Newegg, Target, and Walmart
Peripherals
DualShock 4 Controller
Sale Price: $40
Where: Best Buy, GameStop, Kohl’s, Target, Walmart
PlayStation VR Bundle with Camera, Move Controllers, Creed: Rise to Glory, and Superhot VR
Sale Price: $250
Where: Best Buy, GameStop, and Target
PlayStation VR Astro Bot Bundle
Sale Price: $200
Where: Best Buy and Walmart
12-month PlayStation Plus Subscription
Sale Price: $40
Where: Best Buy, PlayStation Store
Turtle Beach Recon 150 Wired Headset
Sale Price: $30
Where: Best Buy
Games
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Sale Price: $39.59
Where: PlayStation Store
Monster Hunter: World
Sale Price: $19.99
Where: Best Buy
God of War
Sale Price: $17
Where: GameStop
Fallout 76
Sale Price: $29.99
Where: GameStop
Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Sale Price: $29.99
Where: Best Buy
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Sale Price: $38.99
Where: GameStop
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Sale Price: $24
Where: GameStop
Overwatch: Legendary Edition
Sale Price: $19.99
Where: GameStop
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Sale Price: $20
Where: Best Buy
Fallout 76
Sale Price: $40
Where GameStop
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
Sale Price: $20
Where: Best Buy, GameStop, and PlayStation Store
Monster Hunter World
Sale Price: $17
Where: Walmart