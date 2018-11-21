PlayStation 4 Black Friday Deals

PlayStation 4 had a great run and its going strong into the holidays with price drops on the console, the PSVR (a must-buy with its increasingly fantastic library of games) as well as some other fantastic price drops.

This holiday, and its inevitable big sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, are upon us and that means it’s time to start shopping deals for your beloved console. In this post, we’ve put together some of the better deals you can find for the PlayStation 4 as well as discounts on peripherals and games.

Peruse below and drop any deals not listed in the comments to help your fellow gamers out. If you’re more into PC gaming, check out this Computer Gaming Black Friday round-up, or if you’re more into Nintendo, check out this Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 2DS Black Friday round-up.

Hardware

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB and Spider-Man



Sale Price: $200



Where: Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart

PlayStation VR Astro Bot and Moss bundle

Sale Price: $199.99

Where: Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart

PlayStation VR Rise to Glory and SuperHot bundle with two PlayStation Move controllers

Sale Price: $249.99

Where: Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Newegg, Target, and Walmart

Peripherals

DualShock 4 Controller

Sale Price: $40

Where: Best Buy, GameStop, Kohl’s, Target, Walmart

PlayStation VR Bundle with Camera, Move Controllers, Creed: Rise to Glory, and Superhot VR

Sale Price: $250

Where: Best Buy, GameStop, and Target

PlayStation VR Astro Bot Bundle

Sale Price: $200

Where: Best Buy and Walmart

12-month PlayStation Plus Subscription

Sale Price: $40

Where: Best Buy, PlayStation Store

Turtle Beach Recon 150 Wired Headset

Sale Price: $30

Where: Best Buy

Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Sale Price: $39.59

Where: PlayStation Store

Monster Hunter: World

Sale Price: $19.99

Where: Best Buy

God of War

Sale Price: $17

Where: GameStop

Fallout 76

Sale Price: $29.99

Where: GameStop

Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Sale Price: $29.99

Where: Best Buy



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Sale Price: $38.99

Where: GameStop

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Sale Price: $24

Where: GameStop

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

Sale Price: $19.99

Where: GameStop



Assassin’s Creed Origins

Sale Price: $20

Where: Best Buy



Fallout 76

Sale Price: $40

Where GameStop

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition

Sale Price: $20

Where: Best Buy, GameStop, and PlayStation Store

Monster Hunter World

Sale Price: $17

Where: Walmart