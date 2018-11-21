×
PlayStation 4 Black Friday Deals

Playstation 4
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony

PlayStation 4 had a great run and its going strong into the holidays with price drops on the console, the PSVR (a must-buy with its increasingly fantastic library of games) as well as some other fantastic price drops.

This holiday, and its inevitable big sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, are upon us and that means it’s time to start shopping deals for your beloved console. In this post, we’ve put together some of the better deals you can find for the PlayStation 4 as well as discounts on peripherals and games.

Peruse below and drop any deals not listed in the comments to help your fellow gamers out. If you’re more into PC gaming, check out this Computer Gaming Black Friday round-up, or if you’re more into Nintendo, check out this Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 2DS Black Friday round-up.

Hardware

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB and Spider-Man

Sale Price: $200

Where: Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart

 

PlayStation VR Astro Bot and Moss bundle

Sale Price: $199.99

Where: Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart

 

PlayStation VR Rise to Glory and SuperHot bundle with two PlayStation Move controllers

Sale Price: $249.99

Where: Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Newegg, Target, and Walmart

 

Peripherals

DualShock 4 Controller

Sale Price: $40

Where: Best Buy, GameStop, Kohl’s, Target, Walmart

 

PlayStation VR Bundle with Camera, Move Controllers, Creed: Rise to Glory, and Superhot VR

Sale Price: $250

Where: Best Buy, GameStop, and Target

 

PlayStation VR Astro Bot Bundle
Sale Price: $200

Where: Best Buy and Walmart

 

12-month PlayStation Plus Subscription

Sale Price: $40

Where: Best Buy, PlayStation Store

 

Turtle Beach Recon 150 Wired Headset

Sale Price: $30

Where: Best Buy

 

Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Sale Price: $39.59

Where: PlayStation Store

 

Monster Hunter: World

Sale Price: $19.99

Where: Best Buy

 

God of War

Sale Price: $17

Where: GameStop

 

Fallout 76

Sale Price: $29.99

Where: GameStop

 

Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Sale Price: $29.99

Where: Best Buy


Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Sale Price: $38.99

Where: GameStop

 

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Sale Price: $24

Where: GameStop

 

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

Sale Price: $19.99

Where: GameStop


Assassin’s Creed Origins
Sale Price: $20

Where: Best Buy


Fallout 76

Sale Price: $40

Where GameStop

 

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
Sale Price: $20

Where: Best Buy, GameStop, and PlayStation Store

 

Monster Hunter World
Sale Price: $17

Where: Walmart

