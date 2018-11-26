×
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Sale Adds Eshop Credit

Detail Of A Young Woman Playing Video Games On A Nintendo Switch Home Console With A Pair Joy Con Wireless Controllers Attached To A Joy Con Grip
CREDIT: James Sheppard/Future/REX/Shutterstock

Nintendo is running a one-day sale this Cyber Monday on its base Nintendo Switch that grants anyone who buys the system online on Nov. 26 a $35 credit to use in Nintendo’s online eshop.

The deal only applies to the Nintendo Switch system with either Gray Joy-Con controllers or Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers and not to any bundle systems.

“With the holiday season already in full force, we wanted to offer a deal on Nintendo Switch to help make holiday shopping a little easier for families,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “If you have someone on your list who is hard to shop for, this $35 in Nintendo eShop credit can be used toward their favorite kinds of games.”

Nintendo’s  eshop includes a wide variety of indie titles as well as most major game releases for the system. That means you could use the credit to help pay for games like the upcoming “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” or modern classics like “Super Mario Odyssey,” “Splatoon 2,” “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” and “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

And don’t forget that Nintendo is running a pretty big holiday sale right now on its eshop. You can catch up on all of those deals right here.

