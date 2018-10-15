‘Diablo III’-Themed Nintendo Switch Bundle Hits Next Month

A “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle goes on sale on Nov. 2, Nintendo announced Monday morning.

The Bundle comes with a “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch console and dock, a “Diablo III” carrying case, and a download code for the “Diablo III Eternal Collection” game. The bundle will cost $360.

The bundle of games sells for $60 on its own and includes the base “Diablo III” game and its expansions. That means gamers can also play through the extensive “Reaper of Souls” expansion, which includes new necromancer and crusader classes, adventure mode, and a selection of other goodies. The Nintendo version also has some Nintendo-exclusive bonuses, such as Ganondorf’s armor from “The Legend of Zelda” series and a Triforce-centric portrait frame for your character.

The Nintendo Switch edition of the package of games includes four-player cooperative multiplayer that will allow for local play on one system or four. Players can determine how they’d like to set up their Switch systems with a mixture of handheld and docked configurations. The game can be played online if local co-op is not an option.