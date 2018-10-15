You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Diablo III’-Themed Nintendo Switch Bundle Hits Next Month

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

A “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle goes on sale on Nov. 2, Nintendo announced Monday morning.

The Bundle comes with a “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch console and dock, a “Diablo III” carrying case, and a download code for the “Diablo III Eternal Collection” game. The bundle will cost $360.

The bundle of games sells for $60 on its own and includes the base “Diablo III” game and its expansions. That means gamers can also play through the extensive “Reaper of Souls” expansion, which includes new necromancer and crusader classes, adventure mode, and a selection of other goodies. The Nintendo version also has some Nintendo-exclusive bonuses, such as Ganondorf’s armor from “The Legend of Zelda” series and a Triforce-centric portrait frame for your character.

The Nintendo Switch edition of the package of games includes four-player cooperative multiplayer that will allow for local play on one system or four. Players can determine how they’d like to set up their Switch systems with a mixture of handheld and docked configurations. The game can be played online if local co-op is not an option.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Gaming

  • 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Challenges Coming

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Esports Challenges Coming to 'Minecraft'

    A “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle goes on sale on Nov. 2, Nintendo announced Monday morning. The Bundle comes with a “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch console and dock, a “Diablo III” carrying case, and a download code for the “Diablo III Eternal Collection” game. The bundle will cost $360. The bundle of games sells for […]

  • 'Diablo III'-Themed Nintendo Switch Bundle Hits

    'Diablo III'-Themed Nintendo Switch Bundle Hits Next Month

    A “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle goes on sale on Nov. 2, Nintendo announced Monday morning. The Bundle comes with a “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch console and dock, a “Diablo III” carrying case, and a download code for the “Diablo III Eternal Collection” game. The bundle will cost $360. The bundle of games sells for […]

  • "Starlink: Battle for Atlas" Gives Life

    Video Game review: “Starlink: Battle for Atlas”

    A “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle goes on sale on Nov. 2, Nintendo announced Monday morning. The Bundle comes with a “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch console and dock, a “Diablo III” carrying case, and a download code for the “Diablo III Eternal Collection” game. The bundle will cost $360. The bundle of games sells for […]

  • Magic Leap's Problem: It Still Acts

    It's Time for Magic Leap to Get Real

    A “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle goes on sale on Nov. 2, Nintendo announced Monday morning. The Bundle comes with a “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch console and dock, a “Diablo III” carrying case, and a download code for the “Diablo III Eternal Collection” game. The bundle will cost $360. The bundle of games sells for […]

  • Developer Ninja Theory Launches Scholarship For

    Developer Ninja Theory Launches Scholarship For Mental Health Training

    A “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle goes on sale on Nov. 2, Nintendo announced Monday morning. The Bundle comes with a “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch console and dock, a “Diablo III” carrying case, and a download code for the “Diablo III Eternal Collection” game. The bundle will cost $360. The bundle of games sells for […]

  • 'Fallout 76' Partners With West Virginia

    'Fallout 76' Partners With West Virginia Tourism Department Ahead of Release

    A “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle goes on sale on Nov. 2, Nintendo announced Monday morning. The Bundle comes with a “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch console and dock, a “Diablo III” carrying case, and a download code for the “Diablo III Eternal Collection” game. The bundle will cost $360. The bundle of games sells for […]

  • 'Destiny 2' Forsaken Expansion Will Include

    'Destiny 2' Forsaken Expansion Will Include Previous DLC

    A “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle goes on sale on Nov. 2, Nintendo announced Monday morning. The Bundle comes with a “Diablo III”-themed Nintendo Switch console and dock, a “Diablo III” carrying case, and a download code for the “Diablo III Eternal Collection” game. The bundle will cost $360. The bundle of games sells for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad