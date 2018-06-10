From Software’s ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Coming to Xbox One in 2019

From Software’s next game is called “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” and it’s coming to Xbox One sometime in 2019, Microsoft announced Sunday during its E3 press conference.

Like From’s “Dark Souls” series, “Sekiro” is a third-person action game full of bloody combat and gruesome monsters. But, it looks faster-paced than the more methodical Soulsborne games. While From Software’s previous games were all Sony exclusives, “Sekiro” will be published by Activision Blizzard on Microsoft’s console.

Developing…