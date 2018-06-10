From Software’s ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Coming to Xbox One in 2019

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: From Software

From Software’s next game is called “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” and it’s coming to Xbox One sometime in 2019, Microsoft announced Sunday during its E3 press conference.

Like From’s “Dark Souls” series, “Sekiro” is a third-person action game full of bloody combat and gruesome monsters. But, it looks faster-paced than the more methodical Soulsborne games. While From Software’s previous games were all Sony exclusives, “Sekiro” will be published by Activision Blizzard on Microsoft’s console.

Developing…

More Gaming

  • Tunic

    E3 Trailer: Xbox One Console Launch Exclusive 'Tunic'

    From Software’s next game is called “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” and it’s coming to Xbox One sometime in 2019, Microsoft announced Sunday during its E3 press conference. Like From’s “Dark Souls” series, “Sekiro” is a third-person action game full of bloody combat and gruesome monsters. But, it looks faster-paced than the more methodical Soulsborne games. […]

  • 'Devil May Cry 5' is Happening

    'Devil May Cry 5' is Happening And It Looks Wild

    From Software’s next game is called “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” and it’s coming to Xbox One sometime in 2019, Microsoft announced Sunday during its E3 press conference. Like From’s “Dark Souls” series, “Sekiro” is a third-person action game full of bloody combat and gruesome monsters. But, it looks faster-paced than the more methodical Soulsborne games. […]

  • 'Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition' Coming

    'Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition' Coming to Xbox One

    From Software’s next game is called “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” and it’s coming to Xbox One sometime in 2019, Microsoft announced Sunday during its E3 press conference. Like From’s “Dark Souls” series, “Sekiro” is a third-person action game full of bloody combat and gruesome monsters. But, it looks faster-paced than the more methodical Soulsborne games. […]

  • PUBG - Xbox One

    'PUBG' Is Getting New Maps, Modes on Xbox One

    From Software’s next game is called “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” and it’s coming to Xbox One sometime in 2019, Microsoft announced Sunday during its E3 press conference. Like From’s “Dark Souls” series, “Sekiro” is a third-person action game full of bloody combat and gruesome monsters. But, it looks faster-paced than the more methodical Soulsborne games. […]

  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider

    E3 2018: 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' Story Trailer

    From Software’s next game is called “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” and it’s coming to Xbox One sometime in 2019, Microsoft announced Sunday during its E3 press conference. Like From’s “Dark Souls” series, “Sekiro” is a third-person action game full of bloody combat and gruesome monsters. But, it looks faster-paced than the more methodical Soulsborne games. […]

  • 'The Division,' 'Fallout 4,' Latest 'Elder

    'The Division,' 'Fallout 4,' Latest 'Elder Scrolls Online' Content Live Now on Gamepass

    From Software’s next game is called “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” and it’s coming to Xbox One sometime in 2019, Microsoft announced Sunday during its E3 press conference. Like From’s “Dark Souls” series, “Sekiro” is a third-person action game full of bloody combat and gruesome monsters. But, it looks faster-paced than the more methodical Soulsborne games. […]

  • 'The Division 2' Opens on a

    'The Division 2' Opens on a Fallen Washington, D.C. Seven Months Later

    From Software’s next game is called “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” and it’s coming to Xbox One sometime in 2019, Microsoft announced Sunday during its E3 press conference. Like From’s “Dark Souls” series, “Sekiro” is a third-person action game full of bloody combat and gruesome monsters. But, it looks faster-paced than the more methodical Soulsborne games. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad