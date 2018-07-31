Why Spider-Man Doesn’t Wear Spandex or High Red Leather Boots in New Game

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Turns out a realistic Spider-Man wrapped head to toe in spandex is not a good look for the hero.

“When we first started designing his new suit … you always start with spandex and it’s not very appealing,” said Insomniac Games’ Jacinda Chew, art director for the upcoming “Marvel’s Spider-Man” PlayStation game. “We were like, ‘Wow, that’s not appealing.’ So we started thinking about what looks good in [computer graphics]. How do you give it structure and ground it with real materials.”

The result, Chew told Variety, is Spider-Man’s advanced suit, an outfit that looks like the sort of thing someone might wear to workout, get in fights and protect themselves.

“For the advanced suit, we looked at athletic wear,” Chew said. “He’s missing his knee-high red boots. If you look at his shoes they seem like sneakers. Even the fabric is formed by athletic wear. The blue is the flexibility, the red is thicker so if he scrapes up against a building he has protection. The white is like a flexible carbon fiber.

“It’s almost like a wetsuit, it’s stretchy and still has flexibility. It’s not super shiny. There is definitely a texture to it.”

Related

The decision to design an entirely new suit — the rest of the unlockable suits in the game were pulled directly from comics — caused a bit of a drama when it was initially unveiled, but now, Chew said, a lot of people seem to accept it.

In some ways, this new suit is meant to be a reflection of the person who wears it. “Marvel’s Spider-Man” tells an unusual Peter Parker story. It’s not the young, still in high school or college Peter, this is a Parker who has graduated from college and has been Spider-Man for eight years.

“He knows what he is doing,” Chew said. “He is more confident in his abilities.”

Parker, now a struggling young scientist, uses his abilities and experience to make this new suit. In fact, at one point in the game, players get to see Parker’s concept room where he has been working on tech and designs for his suits.

“We had to incorporate him designing suits in the story,” Chew said. “Se we had one of our artists draw sketches that are supposed to look like they weren’t drawn by an artist.”

Those sketches scattered around the room include failed designs. Though, unfortunately, they don’t include one particularly bad failed design for the game.

Chew said she briefly experimented with those red boots so prominently featured in the early comic-book look of Spidey.

“He had really high red leather boots,” Chew said laughing. “After that, I didn’t want to do a red boot.”

Insomniac Games announced on Monday that the PlayStation 4 exclusive is officially finished and prepping for its worldwide release on Sept. 7.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Gaming

  • Why Spider-Man Doesn't Wear Spandex, High

    Why Spider-Man Doesn't Wear Spandex or High Red Leather Boots in New Game

    Turns out a realistic Spider-Man wrapped head to toe in spandex is not a good look for the hero. “When we first started designing his new suit … you always start with spandex and it’s not very appealing,” said Insomniac Games’ Jacinda Chew, art director for the upcoming “Marvel’s Spider-Man” PlayStation game. “We were like, […]

  • Google Hires PlayStation's Former VR Expert

    Google Hires PlayStation's Former VR Expert Richard Marks

    Turns out a realistic Spider-Man wrapped head to toe in spandex is not a good look for the hero. “When we first started designing his new suit … you always start with spandex and it’s not very appealing,” said Insomniac Games’ Jacinda Chew, art director for the upcoming “Marvel’s Spider-Man” PlayStation game. “We were like, […]

  • Hedge Fund Founder Takes $400 Million

    Hedge Fund Founder Takes $400 Million Short Bet Against Nintendo

    Turns out a realistic Spider-Man wrapped head to toe in spandex is not a good look for the hero. “When we first started designing his new suit … you always start with spandex and it’s not very appealing,” said Insomniac Games’ Jacinda Chew, art director for the upcoming “Marvel’s Spider-Man” PlayStation game. “We were like, […]

  • 'Pokémon the Movie: The Power of

    'Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us' Comes Westward With Limited Theatrical Run This Fall

    Turns out a realistic Spider-Man wrapped head to toe in spandex is not a good look for the hero. “When we first started designing his new suit … you always start with spandex and it’s not very appealing,” said Insomniac Games’ Jacinda Chew, art director for the upcoming “Marvel’s Spider-Man” PlayStation game. “We were like, […]

  • The Android Version of 'Fortnite' Might

    The Android Version of 'Fortnite' Might Not Arrive Via Google Play (Report)

    Turns out a realistic Spider-Man wrapped head to toe in spandex is not a good look for the hero. “When we first started designing his new suit … you always start with spandex and it’s not very appealing,” said Insomniac Games’ Jacinda Chew, art director for the upcoming “Marvel’s Spider-Man” PlayStation game. “We were like, […]

  • Monster Hunter: World

    'Monster Hunter: World' Sales Lead to Capcom's Most Profitable First Quarter

    Turns out a realistic Spider-Man wrapped head to toe in spandex is not a good look for the hero. “When we first started designing his new suit … you always start with spandex and it’s not very appealing,” said Insomniac Games’ Jacinda Chew, art director for the upcoming “Marvel’s Spider-Man” PlayStation game. “We were like, […]

  • Korea Wins 'Arena of Valor' World

    Korea Wins 'Arena of Valor' World Cup

    Turns out a realistic Spider-Man wrapped head to toe in spandex is not a good look for the hero. “When we first started designing his new suit … you always start with spandex and it’s not very appealing,” said Insomniac Games’ Jacinda Chew, art director for the upcoming “Marvel’s Spider-Man” PlayStation game. “We were like, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad