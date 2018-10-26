You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How to Find ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’s’ Poisonous Trail Treasure

As with its predecessor, “Red Dead Redemption 2” is a game packed with secrets, mysteries, and a fair share of treasures.

We’ve created a whole chart of cheats for you, if that’s what you’re into. But in this post, you’ll find a fun treasure hunt, instead.

If you happened to purchase the Collector’s Box, it came with a treasure map that can be used to find the Poisonous Trail Treasure. Or, if you’d rather just get to that treasure without buying the collector’s box, we’ve walked you through the steps here, along with a copy of the starting map and some helpful tips.

The map below is a sort of overview of what you’ll be doing to get this treasure. To start down the trail you have to find a map hidden inside a loot box nestled under a bed inside a dilapidated shack found on the outskirts of Cairn Lake, located just East of Colter.

 

After finding the first map, you must travel to an area in Scarlett Meadows just West of Ringneck Creek. There, you will find some decaying tree trunks, with one hiding the map in a hidden hollow.

After inspecting the second map, you are prompted to locate the Serpent Mound, a Discoverable Location in Roanoke Ridge just East of the Kamassa River. Upon reaching the top of the mound, you will find a suspicious hole where you can search to find the map.

The location of the Poisonous Trail Treasure leads you to the Elysian Pool, where you can find a hidden cave with sprawling tunnel connections, deadly falls, and dangerous terrain. After you have successfully navigated the hazards, you can find two gold bars hidden under some rocks.

