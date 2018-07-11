Magic Leap Will Demo in Select AT&T Stores, Ships This Year

The Magic Leap mixed reality headset will get demo stations at AT&T stores in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, once the system is available for consumers, AT&T and Magic Leap announced this morning.

AT&T has also signed on to be the exclusive wireless distributor of Magic Leap, which is designed to use either WiFi or wireless data to connect to the internet. Wednesday’s announcement, which the two companies refer to as an “investment in Magic Leap focused on distribution, content, network and technology,” doesn’t shed much light on when the device will be made available to the public.

The Magic Leap One, Creator Edition, a lightweight wearable computer that fits in a pocket and headset goggles that delivers mixed reality experiences to the user, is scheduled to ship later this year to “qualified designers and developers,” according to the companies.

The deal will combine Magic Leap’s headset with AT&T’s network and distribution, likely relying on the AT&T’s expanding 5G network.

“We’ve joined with AT&T because we believe in a combined vision of expanding high-speed networks, edge computing, and deep integration with creative content,” said Rony Abovitz, founder, president and CEO of Magic Leap. “Coupling the strength of the evolving AT&T network with Magic Leap’s spatial computing platform can transform computing experiences for people.”

“AT&T is excited to pair our pioneering technologies, unmatched network, content platform, and vast customer ecosystem with Magic Leap’s efforts to build the next generation of computing,” said AT&T Communications CEO John Donovan, who has observer rights with Magic Leap’s board. “We’re designing and offering the future of entertainment and connectivity, and this exclusive arrangement – in combination with our 5G leadership position – will open up new opportunities and experiences.”

The Magic Leap demos will expand to more markets through AT&T once the unit ships.