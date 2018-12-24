×

Celebs Recount Fond Video Game Memories

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

For many people, the holidays bring with them fond memories of video game firsts: time playing with your family, new gaming systems revealed amidst shredded papers and squeals of delight, long snowbound days lounging through a favorite title.

Over the summer, we asked Twitter for their favorite memories and were awarded with lovely stories of moms saving for computers for their kids, playing games with them, beating treasured games, gnome punching in “Golden Axe.”

Earlier this month we brought that question to the Game Awards, taking to the red carpet to ask the gathering of developers, presenters, influencers, and celebrities what their fondest video game memory was.

The answers, from the likes of Panic at the Disco! frontman Brendon Urie, Ninja, Christopher Judge (‘Stargate SG-1,” “God of War”) the cast of “Red Dead Redemption 2,” and more.

Enjoy.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Film

  • Panic at the Disco! Frontman Brendon

    Celebs Recount Fond Video Game Memories

    For many people, the holidays bring with them fond memories of video game firsts: time playing with your family, new gaming systems revealed amidst shredded papers and squeals of delight, long snowbound days lounging through a favorite title. Over the summer, we asked Twitter for their favorite memories and were awarded with lovely stories of [...]

  • Pecado Films Prepares First TV Production,

    Pecado Films Moves Into TV Production with Feminist Comedy ‘The P.A.’

    MADRID —  In an emblematic move for Spain’s film industry, José Alba’s Pecado Films, producer of “Gernika” and San Sebastian breakout “Journey to A Mother’s Room,” is moving into TV production with a series type in ever-larger demand in Spain: Social issue half-hour comedies. With “Arde Madrid,” a comedy about Ava Gardner’s domestic entourage during [...]

  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

    China Box Office: ‘Spider-Verse’ Shoots to Opening Weekend Victory

    “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” flew to the top of China’s box office this weekend, earning $26 million. That marked the fourth-largest opening of all time for an animated Hollywood film in the Middle Kingdom. It also marked the best opening of the year for a foreign animated feature. The figure beat earlier studio projections of [...]

  • 'Swing Kids' Review: Genres Collide in

    Film Review: 'Swing Kids'

    If you only see one Korean War tap-dance musical this year, well, you’re probably watching “Swing Kids.” A brash, busy and often bizarre genre mashup from South Korean blockbuster merchant Kang Hyeong-Cheol, this far-fetched tale of an African-American G.I. finding terpsichorean kinship with a group of Asian misfits in a POW camp brings a bit [...]

  • Aquaman

    Box Office: 'Aquaman' Maintains Overseas Reign With $91 Million, 'Spider-Verse' Leads in China

    “Aquaman” retained its reign at the international box office for the third consecutive weekend, generating another $91.3 million from 70 overseas territories. James Wan’s superhero adventure starring Jason Momoa has now amassed $482.8 million, with $410.7 million of that number coming from foreign markets. China accounted for $23.3 million of this weekend’s bounty, bringing “Aquaman’s” [...]

  • 'Roma' and Netflix: The Film's Biggest

    'Roma' and Netflix: Why the Film's Biggest Drama May Be Happening Off-Screen

    Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma,” as everyone knows by now, is the most acclaimed work of art in the history of mankind. Okay, I exaggerate. From the start, though, there’s been an aura surrounding this movie — a holy aesthetic halo. From the moment I saw it before the Venice Film Festival, I knew “Roma” would be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad