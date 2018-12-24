Celebs Recount Fond Video Game Memories

For many people, the holidays bring with them fond memories of video game firsts: time playing with your family, new gaming systems revealed amidst shredded papers and squeals of delight, long snowbound days lounging through a favorite title.

Over the summer, we asked Twitter for their favorite memories and were awarded with lovely stories of moms saving for computers for their kids, playing games with them, beating treasured games, gnome punching in “Golden Axe.”

Earlier this month we brought that question to the Game Awards, taking to the red carpet to ask the gathering of developers, presenters, influencers, and celebrities what their fondest video game memory was.

The answers, from the likes of Panic at the Disco! frontman Brendon Urie, Ninja, Christopher Judge (‘Stargate SG-1,” “God of War”) the cast of “Red Dead Redemption 2,” and more.

Enjoy.