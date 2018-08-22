You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Up Close With Sony’s Rare, Translucent PlayStation 4 (Watch)

Earlier this month, Sony announced it would be releasing an extremely limited edition of its PlayStation 4 console to celebrate the fact that the company has sold more than 500 million PlayStation systems worldwide.

The “500 Million Limited Edition” PlayStation 4 bundle features a gorgeous, translucent blue 2 TB console with lovely artistic touches from the box it comes to the screws that hold it together. The bundle also includes a translucent blue controller, a PlayStation camera, a blue mono headset and a stand. The bundle costs $500, but the company is only making 50,000 of the special consoles, so getting your hands on one may be difficult.

In the video below, you can see the new console up close and marvel at how much effort went into creating everything about this bundle. Even the box, which is slightly translucent, features a gorgeous design.

The good news is that next month we’ll be giving the console away. Make sure to follow us on Twitter and check out our gaming page to see when and how. In the meantime, enjoy the footage.

