You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China Woes Hit Japanese Games Developers

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Capcom

The shares of Japan’s leading video games firms dropped Wednesday in what was seen as a reaction to the woes of the games sector in China.

Shares of Nexon dropped 5.86% to JPY1,318 at the close of business on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Capcom, which reportedly earns 40% of its revenues in China, was down 2.7% at JPY2,558. Konami tumbled 4.17% to JPY4,710, and Nintendo fell 2.95% to JPY34,850. They compare with an overall slip of just 0.68% for Japan’s Nikkei 225 index.

The slumps followed the halt in sales Monday of Capcom fantasy “Monster Hunter: World” by Tencent subsidiary WeGame, on the orders of Chinese regulators. Tencent said it would reimburse the roughly 1 million players who had paid $43 apiece for the game.

China’s games industry regulator said it had received several complaints about “Monster Hunter: World,” which is rated for players ages 13 and up in the U.S. Other sources say the move reflects infighting within China’s media and entertainment regulatory system, which has led to a backlog of games and feature films that await approval and that are unable to commit to marketing campaigns for lack of a launch date.

Some media reports say the bottleneck means that digital giant Tencent does not yet have permission for desktop versions of “Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds” and “Fortnite,” two of the world’s hottest games at the moment. Tencent also does not have permission to monetize the mobile version of “PUBG,” for which it has 170 million installations.

Tencent’s shares were down 3.44% on Wednesday, following a more than 3% fall on Tuesday. They stood at HK$336.6 at 3:45 p.m. local time in Hong Kong.

Tencent’s second-quarter results, due to be published after trading closes Wednesday, will be closely scrutinized for any regulatory impact on the company’s finances and any commentary on its future direction. Tencent is China’s largest games distributor, and by revenue is also the biggest in the world.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • China Woes Hit Japanese Games Developers

    China Woes Hit Japanese Games Developers

    The shares of Japan’s leading video games firms dropped Wednesday in what was seen as a reaction to the woes of the games sector in China. Shares of Nexon dropped 5.86% to JPY1,318 at the close of business on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Capcom, which reportedly earns 40% of its revenues in China, was down […]

  • Epic Games Launches Unreal Engine Online

    Epic Games Launches Unreal Engine Online Learning Platform

    The shares of Japan’s leading video games firms dropped Wednesday in what was seen as a reaction to the woes of the games sector in China. Shares of Nexon dropped 5.86% to JPY1,318 at the close of business on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Capcom, which reportedly earns 40% of its revenues in China, was down […]

  • The Black Madonna Guest DJs in

    The Black Madonna Guest DJs in 'Grand Theft Auto Online's' Latest Update

    The shares of Japan’s leading video games firms dropped Wednesday in what was seen as a reaction to the woes of the games sector in China. Shares of Nexon dropped 5.86% to JPY1,318 at the close of business on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Capcom, which reportedly earns 40% of its revenues in China, was down […]

  • Sumo Group Acquires 'Crackdown 3' Developer

    Sumo Group Acquires 'Crackdown 3' Developer The Chinese Room

    The shares of Japan’s leading video games firms dropped Wednesday in what was seen as a reaction to the woes of the games sector in China. Shares of Nexon dropped 5.86% to JPY1,318 at the close of business on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Capcom, which reportedly earns 40% of its revenues in China, was down […]

  • Nvidia Teaser Video Hints At New

    Nvidia Teaser Video Hints at New RTX 2080 Graphics Card

    The shares of Japan’s leading video games firms dropped Wednesday in what was seen as a reaction to the woes of the games sector in China. Shares of Nexon dropped 5.86% to JPY1,318 at the close of business on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Capcom, which reportedly earns 40% of its revenues in China, was down […]

  • Inside the Trade That Could Decide

    Inside the Trade That Could Decide the 'Call of Duty' World League Championship

    The shares of Japan’s leading video games firms dropped Wednesday in what was seen as a reaction to the woes of the games sector in China. Shares of Nexon dropped 5.86% to JPY1,318 at the close of business on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Capcom, which reportedly earns 40% of its revenues in China, was down […]

  • Check Out 'Strange Brigade's' Pulpy Six-Minute

    Check Out 'Strange Brigade's' Pulpy Six-Minute Gameplay Trailer

    The shares of Japan’s leading video games firms dropped Wednesday in what was seen as a reaction to the woes of the games sector in China. Shares of Nexon dropped 5.86% to JPY1,318 at the close of business on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Capcom, which reportedly earns 40% of its revenues in China, was down […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad