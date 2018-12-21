×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China Restarts Video Games Approvals, Boosts Tencent

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
tencent logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tencent

Chinese industry regulators have restarted approvals of online video games. The industry had been in limbo since it emerged in summer that new game approvals had been halted in March.

The news had an immediate impact on Tencent, China’s largest private sector company. Its shares leaped 4.5% to HK$315.20. Tencent is such a large component of the Hong Kong stock market that it singlehandedly changed the direction of the Hang Seng Index.

The announcement was made Friday morning by Feng Shixin, a deputy head in the Communist Party Propaganda Department. He said that a list of titles has been approved and will shortly receive license numbers. He did not specify how many new titles had received the green light, but acknowledged that there exists a backlog of games awaiting the go-ahead.

The crackdown appears to have been prompted largely by consumer protection concerns, rather than ideological reasons. It followed the initial restrictions – which left some companies unable to operate the paid-for versions of some games – with proposals for age restrictions and moves to limit the amount of time spent on line. Companies quickly introduced voluntary measures to prevent the young playing for too long.

News of the approvals slowdown in July sent Tencent shares on a long nosedive, and a $150 billion loss of value. At Friday’s closing share price, Tencent has a market capitalization of $387 billion, ahead of Alibaba which is valued at $350 billion.

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Gaming

  • tencent logo

    China Restarts Video Games Approvals, Boosts Tencent

    Chinese industry regulators have restarted approvals of online video games. The industry had been in limbo since it emerged in summer that new game approvals had been halted in March. The news had an immediate impact on Tencent, China’s largest private sector company. Its shares leaped 4.5% to HK$315.20. Tencent is such a large component [...]

  • Aquaman 2018

    How Warner Bros. Uses a Video Game to Fuel Interest in Its Movies

    When “Aquaman” hits theaters Friday it will do so riding a wave of publicity from an unusual place: the massively popular lo-fi, Lego-like game-creation platform “Roblox.” With more than 80 million monthly active users, “Roblox” popularity as both a place to create and play games is well established. But it wasn’t until earlier this year, [...]

  • Making of Augmented Reality 'Pop/Stars'

    The Making of 'League of Legends' Augmented Reality 'Pop/Stars'

    “Pop/Stars,” the chart-topping single from a fictional band created inside the video game “League of Legends,” is coming to an unrelated rhythm game as a playable level. That bit of video game inception involving VR game “Beat Saber” is just the latest sign that Riot Games’ massively popular “League of Legends” game is housed in [...]

  • Voice Cast, Season Pass Revealed For

    Voice Cast, Season Pass Revealed for 'Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes'

    Developer Grasshopper Manufacture revealed new season pass and voice cast details on Thursday for its upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive “Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes.” The season pass launches alongside the game on Jan. 18 for $9.99 and includes two “volumes” of downloadable content. Additional Content Vol. 1 — Black Dandelion launches on Feb. 28 [...]

  • 'Tiny Metal' Multiplayer, New Act Comes

    'Tiny Metal' Multiplayer, New Act Comes to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Steam

    “Tiny Metal,” the “Advanced Wars”-like from developer Area35 and Sony publishing label Unties, is receiving a free update that delivers its online multiplayer mode to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The update also brings with it an extension to the story-driven campaign entitled Act V, which introduces six new missions. The online mode [...]

  • Game Dev Supergroup is Bringing AAA

    Game Dev Supergroup is Bringing AAA Assets Initiative to Unity

    Next week Unity Technologies will launch The Unity Icon Collective initiative, a series of AAA asset packs made by a veritable supergroup of game artists and designers for Unity users to purchase from the official Unity Asset Store. “Volume #1: Buried Memories – Yggdrasil” is the first asset pack of this initiative, a set of [...]

  • 'Telltale's The Walking Dead' Will Conclude

    'Telltale's The Walking Dead' Will Conclude for PC on Epic Games Store

    All future episodes of “Telltale’s The Walking Dead” on PC will be published on the Epic Games Store, Skybound Games announced Thursday. People who already bought the season on a different PC platform will still receive the final two episodes through their previous point of purchase. The third episode of “Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad